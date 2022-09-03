Ask the PAC: Complete Streets restriping on Petaluma’s roadways

Between January and June, Petaluma Boulevard South was one of the first streets in Petaluma to undergo a transformation as part of a project to create easier and safer access for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The Complete Streets Road Diet project reduced the street, from Crystal Lane to downtown, from four lanes to two lanes, making way for new bike lanes and sidewalk improvements. The city recently completed similar improvements along Rainier Avenue on the city’s east side.

But the new striping along the road is leaving some residents confused where to park, drive and bike.

Members of the project team want to help clarify what’s going.

Question: What is going on with the new striping along Petaluma Boulevard South and how do I navigate it?

Answer: The city is beginning a shift toward a “road diet” approach in order to help achieve safer streets for all road users, and the Petaluma Complete Streets Road Diet project is just the first example of a new era.

“This is going to be the new future of what we’re doing with our pavement projects and our upcoming active transportation projects,” project manager Jeff Stutsman said Wednesday. “I think it’s one of the best projects I’ve worked on.”

Some may be wondering, however, why the city decided to remove two lanes. It’s because of what’s called the “multi-point conflict,” according to city active transportation specialist Bjorn Griepenburg.

“That’s where you have multiple lanes in a given direction, and that creates for anyone waiting to cross Petaluma Boulevard South, whether on foot or bike or car,” Griepenburg said Wednesday. “That means that they need two drivers in side-by-side lanes to stop for them, for them to cross safely. So when you implement a road diet, you then narrow the road to one way in each direction, so that it makes it much easier for people to cross the street, especially on foot.”

Road diet projects ultimately create a more specific, dedicated space for those traveling by bicycle, and on Petaluma Boulevard South, drivers may notice the new Class 2 bike lanes and buffers between bike and vehicle lanes. And in some stretches, parking areas have now switched places with the bike lane, where instead of parking directly next to the curb, the bike lanes are located next to the curb and separated from vehicle lanes by parking spaces to the left of the bike lane.

That’s where some residents have been scratching their heads.

But Stutsman said most of the feedback the city has received from confused residents was because it took extra time to finish painting “no parking” within the barrier lines. Since that has now been completed, the amount of concern has decreased.

“This will eventually connect to a larger picture that we’re working on,” Stutsman said, adding that bicyclists should expect even more ease of access in future projects like a bike boulevard on Fifth Street currently in the works.

Griepenburg also assured that the Petaluma Police Department will not be issuing citations while residents continue to warm up to the parking changes.

Another feature in the project entails a “bike box,” or a green-colored area at the front of an intersection with a bike symbol in the center. It allows for bicyclists to make a safe transition over to a left turn lane, and staff advises drivers to stay clear of the area and stop behind its white lines to leave room for bicyclists at designated intersections and so they remain visible.

Areas where bike and vehicle paths may intersect are painted with green and gray striping, such as in right turn areas, intersections and bus stops. Griepenburg said people who are driving in those areas should yield to those who are biking.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.