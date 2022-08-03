Ask the PAC: District-based elections

The upcoming Nov. 8 General Municipal Election will be the first District-based election for Petaluma and for the Petaluma City Schools District, after the City Council approved a transition from at-large elections last October.

The move followed a series of public hearings before a final district map was adopted April 4, splitting the city up into six districts. Three of those districts – Districts 1, 2 and 3 – will be electing a representative to serve on the City Council this election cycle, with the city continuing to elect a new mayor at large. The other three districts will elect City Council representatives in 2024.

The transition to District-based elections came after city officials received legal threats from an attorney who claimed voting with an at-large election system violated the California Voting Rights Act by holding minorities back from electing their preferred representatives.

Question: How do residents identify their districts and which districts are electing council members in Nov.?

Answer: If residents are unsure of which district they’re in, they can visit https://maps.cityofpetaluma.net/portal/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=0c04ee6e4ea940a88b7247465d481949. There, they can type in their address in the “District Lookup” box that appears on the screen. Once they type in their address and hit enter, their respective district will be highlighted.

The Petaluma City Schools district map can also be found at https://www.petalumacityschools.org/Page/5177.

Residents who wish to run for a City Council position, Mayor or a school board trustee have until Aug. 17 to submit their name. Those wishing to run must first make an appointment with the City Clerk to pull nomination papers, then gather signatures of between 20 and 30 registered voters in their district. The person running must then make a second appointment with the City Clerk to turn in the petition and other required forms, according to the city website.

Candidates must also file a FPPC Form 501 before soliciting or receiving contributions.

Those who have already submitted nomination papers include:

Joanna Paun for Petaluma City School Board Area 5 Trustee

Caitlin Quinn for Petaluma City School Board Area 2 Trustee

Bobb Kosoff for District 2 Councilmember

John Hanania for District 3 Councilmember

D'Lynda Fischer for Mayor

Esaia Gonzalez for District 3 Councilmember

Kevin McDonnell for Mayor

Karen Nau for District 3 Councilmember

Patrick Flower for Mayor

Cameron Blair for District 1 Councilmember

Janice Cader Thompson for District 1 Councilmember

Mady Cloud for Petaluma City School Board Area 3 Trustee

Dylan Lloyd for District 1 Councilmember

David Adams for District 2 Councilmember

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.