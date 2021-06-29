Ask the PAC: Downtown Petaluma roads cause confusion

It involves a tidal slough that won’t stay straight, two developers with their own ideas about how to lay out a new community and plenty of second-guessing after the fact.

Petaluma’s downtown street name situation comes up from time to time, and the latest kerfuffle comes to us via a question for Ask the PAC.

Question: Why, how and when did someone decide that several yards south of Western, with just slight curve to the east, Kentucky Street would suddenly be named 4th Street?

Answer: For this puzzling query, I reached out to resident Petaluma historian John Sheehy, who runs the blog Petaluma Historian. Not a bad place to start when you’ve got a question about Petaluma history.

Sheehy, who is also an occasional Argus-Courier contributor, said the root cause of the street naming issue dates back to 1853, when Columbus Tustin extended Petaluma south via “Tustin’s Addition.”

Tustin laid out the streets south of what is now A Street, creating a grid and assigning alphabetical and numerical street names, Sheehy said, adding that the layout was also influenced by the bend in the Petaluma Slough at the bottom of Western Avenue. That’s where the Turning Basin is today.

The Tustin family, Sheehy said, were among Petaluma’s first settlers. His dad, Samuel, built the stone warehouse at B and 2nd streets - the oldest building in town. Samuel was also elected to the city’s first board of trustees, Sheehy said.

Columbus Tustin was a real estate developer and operated the first tree nursery (40 acres of fruit trees). He left town in 1869, and established Tustin City in Orange County.

Back in Petaluma, Tustin’s development caused other confusion as well. George Keller’s development, which came first, and was north of Tustin’s, had a Main Street that ended at B Street. Tustin extended that, calling it Third Street. Both were renamed in 1956 to Petaluma Boulevard North and South, Sheehy said.

It didn’t take long for that change to spark controversy of its own, including public hearings about bringing the Main Street moniker back, Sheehy said.

The Argus-Courier eventually weighed in in the 1960s. With so many confusing street names, the paper suggested the town just leave well enough alone.

“Why not let sleeping dogs lie and learn to live with what we have?” the paper said. “We don’t care what they call it as long as they remember it.”