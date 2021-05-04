Ask the PAC: Gopher bounty helps keep Petaluma parks safe

The Argus-Courier recently wrote about the addition of owl boxes to east side parks, but that feathered initiative is just the latest salvo in Petaluma’s protracted war against gophers.

One reader knew a thing or two about the ongoing conflict, and posed a question.

Question: How much do the gopher catchers get paid by the city of Petaluma per gopher caught?

Answer: It’s true, Petaluma has an ongoing relationship with Santa Rosa-based Gopher Guy, a licensed, gopher-and mole-trapping business that city parks officials keep on speed dial in case problems come up (literally).

The Gopher Guy’s website panders quite aggressively to the wild west showdown angle of the battle between burrowing rodent and human, featuring images of a man with a six-shooter, an old west-style town and even a wanted poster.

Petaluma does pay a bounty - $5 per trapped gopher on top of the $300 it pays the Gopher Guy to spend the day trapping, according to parks officials. The Gopher Guy doesn’t often come up empty.

During a recent phone call, Parks and Facilities Manager Cindy Chong rattled off the number of gophers caught based on a recent round of invoices – 13 at Penry Park, 22 at McNear Park, 18 at Oak Hill Park.

“If it was one or two, we wouldn’t use a trapper,” Chong said.

The city’s efforts are rooted in protection for precious native flora that helps sequester carbon, and to prevent hole-filled turf that can injure recreators and pedestrians.

But it won’t be an easy battle.

“It’s become worse. This isn’t one or two or 10 - it’s a colony,” Chong said.

That’s one reason owls were recently brought in to supplement trapping efforts. Chong said when owls take up residence, gophers know – and they usually don’t stick around.

“We’re hoping they will migrate somewhere else, and find somewhere else to make a home,” Chong said.