Ask the PAC: How busy were Petaluma’s first responders July 4?

Due to ongoing drought and fire concerns, the City of Petaluma issued a ban on fireworks in 2020. That ban, which remains in place, includes the use of “safe and sane” fireworks.

But even with restrictions, and with the cancellation of Petaluma’s annual fireworks display at the fairgrounds, local police and fire crews had their hands full this past weekend as residents held their own celebrations.

Question: How many calls did Petaluma police and fire crews receive over the holiday weekend?

Answer: The Petaluma Police and Fire departments responded to 102 calls for service over the weekend relating to fireworks, which is about 80 less than the prior year.

“While we understand fireworks are a beloved tradition for many, our top priority is to keep our community members and properties safe,” said those with Petaluma Police and Fire departments in a joint statement Wednesday.

No injuries or fires were reported this year, but the statement noted about three pounds of illegal fireworks were seized.

Residents who would still like to turn in any unused fireworks they may have from previous years are advised to contact the Petaluma Fire Department at (707) 778-4390. There will be no fines, citations or questions for anyone surrendering their fireworks, officials said.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.