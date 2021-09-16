Ask the PAC: How Petaluma Police respond to potential active shooter situations

Ask the PAC This weekly feature aims to get to the bottom of Petalumans’ burning questions and provide insight into vexing daily curiosities. If you would like your question featured in Ask the PAC, simply email askpac@arguscourier.com

Nearly two weeks ago, on a Saturday night, Petaluma Police received the type of call no police agency wants to receive: Two shaken teens called to report they had seen a man tuck a gun into his pocket before ducking into Boulevard 14 Cinema in Petaluma’s downtown Theatre District.

The call, which came in about 10 p.m. Sept. 4, prompted a massive law enforcement response, effectively locking down the area while police conducted a full search of the premises. Ultimately, police couldn’t find a gun.

No arrests were made. The show went on. But nearly a decade after a man killed 12 people in an unprovoked attack at an Aurora, Colorado, theater, the Petaluma case demonstrated the heightened alert – and well-established protocols in place for police seeking to stop mass casualty events.

Question: How do police respond to potential active shooter situations?

Answer: Petaluma Police work off of a two-page document known colloquially as the department’s “Active Shooter/Active Killer” policy. Officially, said Lt. Tim Lyons, it’s called “Rapid Response and Deployment Calls.”

The late-night Sept. 4 call prompted just such a response, Lyons said.

“The reporting parties on the Petaluma Cinemas call were two juveniles that were visibly upset and thought they observed a subject put a gun in his pocket,” Lyons said. “They gave a pretty good description: male, 20, wearing an LA Dodgers short, and was last seen walking into the theater.”

Police descended on the theater, initiating a lockdown and working with theater employees to conduct a systematic search for the person – or weapon, according to Lyons and a Petaluma Police Department news release sent Sept. 5.

It wasn’t immediately clear how quickly officers arrived on scene, how many officers showed up or how long officers spent searching the premises. Information on the number of patrons at the theater wasn’t immediately available either.

Lyons said officers found a man matching the description, but he had no gun. And a search of the theater, including restroom trash cans, turned up nothing.

Although police planned to check surveillance camera footage, Lyons said they may have an answer for what the witnesses saw.

“The subject they contacted had a large silver belt buckle which we suspect may have been mistaken for a gun,” Lyons said.

Deputy Chief Brian Miller said the nation’s history of mass shootings has led police forces to adapt, prepare and approach situations differently.

"From those (tragedies) we have learned that swift emergency response to those situations is imperative as the subjects involved generally are intent on carrying out violence until confronted our engaged by responding officers,“ Miller said in an emailed statement. ”For these reasons we respond immediately and overwhelmingly to ensure we can quickly contain and locate any involved subjects as work towards the safest outcome possible. We hope these incidents never occur in our community, but we will be prepared if they do and do our best to proactively prevent them altogether.“