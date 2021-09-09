Ask the PAC: How Petaluma schools are dealing with coronavirus quarantine

Ask the PAC This weekly feature aims to get to the bottom of Petalumans’ burning questions and provide insight into vexing daily curiosities. If you would like your question featured in Ask the PAC, simply email askpac@arguscourier.com.

Windsor public schools limited student lunchtimes to 14 minutes to avoid excessive quarantines.

Old Adobe Union School District has canceled multiple classes.

Petaluma City Schools is working to set up designated testing sites for students and families.

As school districts seek to navigate the challenges of in-person learning amid the pandemic, they have adopted a variety of tactics, all geared toward following the state’s newfound priority: keep kids in school at all costs.

Question: How are schools handling COVID-19 cases this year?

Answer: As we said above, it varies.

The coronavirus has hit Old Adobe, the 2,000-student, east side elementary school district particularly hard, forcing the district to send home entire classes of students at Loma Vista Immersion Academy, Sonoma Mountain and La Tercera Elementary School. The move has left about 200 kids home from school. Old Adobe Superintendent Sonjhia Lowery said the district has followed county guidance, forcing class cancellations because unmasked students during recess are still considered to have been in “close contact” with others.

Old Adobe began requiring masks outdoors Tuesday, and on Wednesday the district piloted its first school testing site, with plans to set up testing at each of the district’s five elementary campuses.

Apart from Petaluma City Schools’ South County Consortium classrooms at La Tercera, no classes at Petaluma City Schools have been sent home. Instead, the city’s largest district, which serves 7,500 students and strongly encourages outdoor mask usage, has instituted modified quarantines that isolate impacted classrooms from other classes.

The Petaluma City Schools dashboard shows 31 cases in the first month of school, spread through 10 school sites. Casa Grande High School had six cases in August, the highest total of any building. When a case is detected, Superintendent Matthew Harris said the district launches into a modified quarantine.

The student who tests positive must stay home, but that student’s classmates are allowed to continue attending school. The quarantined classes are kept separate from other classes during lunchtime and recess, they are kept out of after-school events and other extra-curricular activities for 10 days, with regular testing.

“So far, we’ve had little school transmission,” said Harris, who added that Petaluma City Schools has not considered shortening lunchtimes like Windsor. “The reality is, we’re very fortunate in Petaluma, where 89% and rising of our community 12 and above are vaccinated. That’s a huge factor in being able to stay open.”

Based on feedback from the school community, Petaluma City Schools is working to set up an official testing site to ensure timely testing for students and families. But Harris said the district has already done a lot to ensure tests are available.

Joanna Paun, the Board of Education president for Petaluma City Schools, said she is confident in the district’s protocols, and she praised staff, including COVID-19 coordinator Brian Dufour, for “tireless” work on the matter.

“We ask for continued patience and we are grateful to our PCS community as we continue to move forward in navigating these uncharted waters as we go into our third school year in this pandemic,” Paun said. “Our low positivity rate at this point has shown that our safety and prevention measures are working.”