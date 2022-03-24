Ask the PAC: Is Fourth and Sea coming back?

From crispy fish sandwiches to one-of-a-kind, soft-serve ice cream cones, the Fourth and Sea Fish and Chips joint served up fan-favorites to Petalumans and tourists alike for nearly two decades. But like many restaurants and businesses throughout Sonoma County and beyond, the classic downtown cafe was shuttered with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The locally-owned restaurant at the corner of 4th and C Streets, hence its punny name, closed its doors in May 2020 as the fast-spreading coronavirus prompted concern for workers. Owner John Wertz said the closure also opened the door for a new location, to eliminate the need for costly retrofitting and renovations at the business’ 70-year-old building where it has thrived since 2003.

Now coming up on two years since its closure, longtime regulars are asking when the treasured Fish and Chips restaurant will be back in operation, with the Google search engine prompting frantic rumors with its “permanently closed” label under the restaurant’s name. Meanwhile, the company’s Facebook page previously made some assurances that Fish and Chips would be up and running again. But which is true?

Question: Will Fourth and Sea be reopening? If so, when and where?

Answer: Wertz said that, while the process has been rather lengthy, Fourth and Sea Fish and Chips is looking to reopen as soon as possible, and Wertz couldn’t imagine doing so anywhere other than Petaluma.

“This is where our roots are and where (our) fans are,” Wertz said in an email Monday. “These are people that want us back.”

But he added that the quest to reopen has been a challenge, with multiple contributing factors, including an ongoing staffing shortage and the inability to find the right fit for a new building.

“One of the challenges with Petaluma locations is bringing older buildings up to current new building codes and that takes time and a lot of expense,” Wertz said. “I think that is the biggest reason the location we were in is still vacant.”

The building at 4th and C Streets is currently operated by Angela DeCarli, owner of Petaluma Butane Distributors and current executor of the trust that owns the property. DeCarli said in a Tuesday phone interview that she spent more than $10,000 on architecture plans to create an updated, ADA-friendly space, but that those plans were rejected by the city.

“I’m heartbroken,” DeCarli said, saying that city officials told her that the restaurant would also need more parking in its remodeling plans, for which the property does not allow room. DeCarli said there’s certainly more work to be done, and that many businesses have already expressed interest in the building, but would not be able to move in until there is an ADA-compliant bathroom.

A request for comment to city officials was not immediately returned.

Meanwhile, Wertz said his Fish and Chips company is hoping for a location that will allow for more parking, to make for easy to-go pickup. Wertz has discussed possibilities with a number of brokers, but still has yet to solidify a new home for his Fish and Chips business. Nevertheless, suggestions keep rolling in to keep him hopeful that the green light for reopening will soon become a reality. He said he’s also considered operating from a food truck.

When it does reopen, Wertz said the Fourth and Sea Fish and Chips could see some minor changes, including a more limited menu to keep labor costs at a minimum.