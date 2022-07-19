Ask the PAC: New Denny’s on the way?

For more than six decades, a beloved Denny’s restaurant provided round-the-clock breakfast and comfort food at 4986 Petaluma Boulevard North, and was at the center of some Petalumans’ favorite memories (see B5 for more). That all changed when the restaurant closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic for unspecified reasons.

Two years later, the northern Petaluma favorite could be back to serving up coffee and platters 24 hours a day.

Question: Will the old Petaluma Denny’s building soon be coming back to life?

Answer: Drum roll, please...

The short answer to that question is yes. After the restaurant closed, a franchisee change in late 2020 ignited a quest to open it once again. And after some minor renovations, it is finally set to open as a revitalized Denny’s diner.

“It’ll be good to have that space be a vibrant space and it’s going to be significantly upgraded to meet the new Denny’s guidelines and standards. It’s going to look really nice,” said Nancy Sands, management analyst with the Petaluma Economic Development department.

The proposed upgrades to the 2,784-square-foot building include a screen to hide the equipment on the roof from view, new paint and new exterior lighting features, said a public notice that was previously published in the Argus-Courier.

In addition to the remodeled roof, the existing iconic sign will also be refurbished but will remain in its original place.

Restaurant owner Atiqur Rahman said the restaurant will feature an entire new look on the inside, and will include more energy-efficient features. He added that employees will get more training for the best possible customer experience.

“Our goal is to have the best service possible. The number one priority is customer service,” it’s going to be a new image, a new Denny’s.

Renovation costs totaled $600,000, Rahman said. The interior remodeling is done and the outside will be finished once the City approves a building permit. Rahman said he expects to open by the end of August. However, associate planner Daniel Harrison said it may take a few months before construction can take place due to timing and the overall process.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.