Ask the PAC: Petaluma could make parklets permanent, extend 'free range’ outdoor business program

After the coronavirus pandemic struck Sonoma County in early March 2020, restaurants and other businesses were thrown into limbo for weeks as they grappled with health orders meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.

By the time outdoor dining was allowed to resume May 22, employment numbers had plummeted and bruised businesses were looking for a life preserver.

In Petaluma, the “Free Range” program took hold May 29, allowing businesses to use public or private spaces outside of their buildings.

The program, mirroring similar initiatives across the Bay Area, permitted 62 businesses, including 35 in the downtown area, according to numbers provided by the city. Forty-eight of those are restaurants, which have expanded dining to the sidewalks and roadways outside of their storefronts.

Question: Will the city’s parklets and Free Range program continue?

Answer: Yes, and, probably. It’s important to note that the Free Range program in Petaluma is separate from the handful of creatively adorned parklets that have popped up in the heart of the city’s recovering downtown center.

Those installations, funded through a $30,000 Creative Sonoma reopening grant, are a partnership between the Petaluma Downtown Association and the Petaluma Arts Center to support six businesses with four distinct, artistic parklets.

Nancy Sands, an economic development specialist for the city of Petaluma, said staff is working to develop a permanent parklet program, which would require more steps for approval than the Free Range program.

With wider reopening taking hold March 14, just half of the Free Range permits issued since last May are still being used, and those are set to expire in October.

Sands said city officials are mulling whether to extend that program, particularly in light of the rise of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

The Petaluma City Council will consider Aug. 2 whether to pour more money into the Free Range Program, to purchase additional outdoor tents, and waive both permit and prior tent rental fees.

“Some businesses with free range setup have told me they would not have survived without the program, and the fact that they are continuing to use the setups indicates that their customers still want to be outside to eat or workout,” Sands said.

Neither program has been free of controversy. Businesses and customers have complained about a lack of parking downtown. The city has instituted shorter time limits for parking in some areas to ease parking congestion, Sands said.

Others have questioned the city’s decision to essentially give away public property to help private businesses.

But Sands said the measures, designed as an economic relief program, benefit all Petalumans.

“This program has helped businesses stay open and keep people employed,” Sands said. “From a purely economic standpoint, that means the community is still seeing tax revenue coming in. Equally important, the community is getting social and cultural benefits from having these businesses stay open.”