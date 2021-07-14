Ask the PAC: Petaluma parks could go brown amid drought

Ask the PAC This weekly feature aims to get to the bottom of Petalumans’ burning questions and provide insight into vexing daily curiosities. If you would like your question featured in Ask the PAC, simply email askpac@arguscourier.com.

After city water usage data showed Petaluma lagging behind its drought-related conservation goals, parks and public works officials pivoted quickly to halt or strictly ration irrigation at more than two dozen parks.

The move to curtail watering was initiated Friday, after data revealed so-called institutional usage - the water used by schools, hospitals and city itself - had ballooned by 12.5% in June despite calls from city leaders for resident cutbacks.

But shutting off sprinklers won’t come without pain.

“The cutbacks are being implemented in order to meet our conservation mandates; grass and other landscaping will be effected,” Petaluma Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Drew Halter said via email. “Until we know what the winter will bring, however, it will be difficult to ascertain what can/will come back.”

Question: What parks will be impacted by the city’s irrigation cutbacks? And will it make a difference?

Answer: In an email sent to the Petaluma City Council on Friday, City Manager Peggy Flynn said the city would target parks with the highest water usage.

With a combined June usage of 2.8 million gallons of water in June, the following parks are no longer being watered as of last Friday: Bond Park, the City Hall lawn, Del Oro Park, Eagle Park, Glenbrook Park, La Tercera Park, McDowell Meadows Park, McDowell Park, McDowell Park Little League, Meadow View Park, Miwok Park, Petaluma Marina, Turnbridge Park and West Haven Park & Open Space.

Eleven of the 13 areas where the city has cut down irrigation are on Petaluma’s east side.

Another dozen parks, mostly westside parks, are facing 30% or greater cuts to irrigation schedules. Some will see water only to keep trees alive.

The following parks and open spaces saw irrigation curtailed at the start of the week:

Denman Reach Open Space, the Denman Reach Meter No. 2, Kenilworth Park (preserving historic elms), Lucchesi Park, Lucchesi Park No. 2, McNear Park, Penry Park, Petaluma Swim Center, Sunrise Park, Walnut Park, Westridge Park and Open Space and Wickersham Park.

Flynn said in the email that another two dozen accounts or parks will see usage cut off or curtailed next week. For now, though, the city’s reductions could generate somewhere between 3-5 million gallons of water savings each month.

All water users in Petaluma combined to use 221.5 million gallons in June, meaning the city parks cutbacks represent a little more than 1.3% reduction in citywide water usage.

But the city needs to make up a lot of ground, meaning the pressure is on residents to meet the city’s mandatory 25% conservation goal.

Single- and multi-family households used 142.4 million gallons last month, good for nearly 65% of the city’s water use.

Although multi-family residential properties cut water use by 13.94% and single-family properties accounted for a 10.28% reduction month over month, according to the data, the numbers still fall short of water saving targets being pushed by city and county officials.