Ask the PAC: Petaluma Police offer tips to keep your car safe from thieves

Within 12 seconds of the two-door, dark Honda Civic pulling into view, a man was able to hop out and climb into the front seat of an unlocked vehicle parked along the 1400 block of Sylvia Street.

The incident, captured on the car owner’s front porch camera about 4 a.m. Feb. 1, demonstrated just how quickly would-be thieves can gain access to vehicles – especially if they’re unlocked. And it prompted the Petaluma Police Department on Thursday to issue a warning to residents about what has long been a fairly common occurrence in the greater Bay Area: theft of belongings from vehicles.

“Often vehicle owners who leave their vehicle unlocked don’t realize they have been victims until they notice something missing,” said Petaluma Deputy Police Chief Brian Miller.

In this case, Lt. Jeremy Walsh said little was stolen from the car, and the owner declined to press charges. But the owner did ask police to share the video as a reminder for people to lock their vehicles.

Question: What’s the best strategy for avoiding vehicle thefts?

Answer: The first, and most important step, police said, is to lock your doors. In the Sylvia Street case, the speed with which the would-be thief hopped into the unlocked car suggested that the vehicle had already been identified before the attempted theft, Walsh said. Coming back with a partner in crime and a car would make for quick work, Walsh said.

“If they were discovered or interrupted, they could flee relatively quickly and get out of the area, having the getaway car so close,” he said.

So how do you avoid it?

“The goal is to make it harder for the suspected thief or less appetizing for them to even want to steal from your vehicle,” Walsh said. “So the obvious theft deterrent is lock your doors, remove all items, including items that may look like a bag that could contain a valuable item.”

Some residents go well beyond – opening all storage compartments to signal there’s nothing of value to be stolen, or even leaving notes saying “all contents removed, nothing valuable here,” Walsh said.

When thinking about which valuables to remove, residents also might want to reconsider any habit of storing an extra key in the vehicle. Petalumans have been victims of vehicle theft (as well as theft from vehicles), and in many cases, Walsh said, that wasn’t the original intent of the perpetrator.

“So a crime of opportunity, not the initial intent but they stumble upon some keys which gives them a much bigger/higher value item to steal,” Walsh said.

Deputy Chief Brian Miller said thefts from unlocked vehicles occur regularly throughout the city, but police are constantly using new tools and techniques to catch up to thieves.

“With the prevalence of residential cameras, we are hoping to potentially locate footage or evidence that will assist in the identification of the suspect or suspect vehicle, as they commonly go to multiple areas on a given night,” Miller said.