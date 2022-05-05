Ask the PAC: Petaluma public art project coming soon

Quick - what’s the big, long-promised public art project in Petaluma. The one made of metal, that will be really tall. The one by the river?

If you guessed “Fine Balance,” the controversial bathtubs-on-stilts design now planned for a pocket park on H Street, you’d be wrong.

This one features neither bathtubs, nor controversies. Amazing what a couple of minor structural tweaks will do.

Located at Lakeville Street and the Lynch Creek Trail, the David Best-designed River Arch in west Petaluma has been in the works since 2017. Which brings us to this week’s question, which really boils down to when we’ll get to see it.

Question: What happened to the planned David Best public art project?

Answer: We’ve got exciting news! It’s nearly complete!

Best, a Petaluma-based and internationally renowned artist famed for his work at the Burning Man Festival, was commissioned by the Petaluma Public Art Committee in 2017 to create a public art piece.

“The goal of the project is create an inviting gateway at the Lynch Creek Trail alongside the Petaluma River and enhance the site for pedestrians, welcoming residents and guests alike to Petaluma’s downtown,” according to information about the project on the city’s website.

Best, who waived his $75,000 commission and agreed to create the project for free, presented his final site concept to the art committee in August 2019. But he struggled with health issues that delayed the project, according to the city.

His condition has since improved, and he submitted building plans for construction in Summer of 2021, according to the city. And now, the project will soon rise above Lynch Creek Trail.

Petaluma Public Art Specialist David Ward said the “River Arch” is being put together at Van Bebber Brothers Steel, and is expected to be scheduled for installation next month.

“We’re really excited to see the project completed and installed very soon,” Ward said.

For more information about the project, including more renderings and photos, go to cityofpetaluma.org/river-arch.