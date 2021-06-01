Ask the PAC: Petaluma street sign cause for confusion

You can’t blame the dotcom bubble. That came later.

About the time the 1980s became the 1990s, the city of Petaluma put up large street signs at intersections along South McDowell Boulevard declaring the road “McDowell Blvd S.”

And that’s the subject of this week’s Ask the PAC.

Question: Why do some of the large street signs along South McDowell Boulevard read “McDowell Blvd S.?”

Answer: It was a mistake. And like so many mistakes from the decade that brought us Vanilla Ice, JNCO Jeans and Beanie Babies, we’re still paying for it. Well, at least we will once the erroneous signs wear out.

The incorrect signs in question appear on South McDowell Boulevard intersections at East Washington Street and Caulfield Lane. They don’t match the smaller signs at other cross streets, which correctly label the north-south thoroughfare “S McDowell Blvd.”

Unlike the smaller signs, which are made in-house for about $17 apiece, the large signs at intersections cost $500 each, so the city is in no rush to replace them, even if there’s a twinge of confusion among some motorists.

The more common emotion is probably mild annoyance, like that expressed by the reader who submitted this question earlier in the spring.

“I have lived on S McDowell Blvd for 50 years and cannot understand how this mistake can happen,” the reader said. “If you can find out how or why this happened it would be greatly appreciated.”

Although we don’t know why the city misplaced the “S” all those years ago, Beatty said when the larger signs fade out, they will be replaced to match the smaller signs. That means no more identity crisis for South McDowell Boulevard. And that’s good news.

Residents should know, however, that the city has in place a plan to replace not only the South McDowell Boulevard signs, but all streets signs – at least eventually.

“Normally we replace street signs as needed due to theft, vehicle accidents or fading,” Beatty said. “The smaller signs get replaced more often than the large overhead signs. Each year city street maintenance staff works on checking all signs and replacing as needed following a systemic approach with map grids.”