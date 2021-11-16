Ask the PAC: Petalumans provide their best turkey alternatives for this Thanksgiving

Since we started Ask the PAC in February, we’ve sought to answer burning questions from our wonderful readers each week.

But with the holiday season upon us, and retailers warning of an impending turkey shortage ahead of Thanksgiving, we thought we’d switch things up – at least this once – and ask somebody else a question for a change.

We took to Petaluma Foodies, the popular local Facebook page, to ask for input on a different kind of Thanksgiving feast, one without turkey. Our friends on Facebook didn’t disappoint. (Thankfully, we didn’t have to go to the metaverse).

Whether you’ve fallen victim to the convulsions of the global supply chain, fancy yourself a vegan or simply don’t like turkey, Petaluma residents stepped up to provide a host of tasty alternatives to the traditional Thanksgiving feast.

Question: Give us your best turkey alternatives for Thanksgiving dinner.

Answer: Hold onto your napkins!

For many residents, Thanksgiving is for the birds. So if they’re not doing turkey, they’re looking for a smaller substitute.

“I feel like for my family some kind of bird is a must for it to feel like a Thanksgiving meal,” said Kathy Choperena, who added that her family raises quail. “It’s going to be fun to eat food we grew, something we didn’t do much of before Covid. As for dessert … a JM Rosen pumpkin cheesecake sounds yummy.”

Samantha Ramey seconded quail, but also called out chickens or duck. Matt Ivey threw a vote in for Cornish game hens.

Robyn Gonzalez NiConney also offered a pitch for duck, promoting Petaluma’s own Liberty Ducks in the process.

Ramey and Ivey had other suggestions as well, including a prime rib roast – a personal favorite. To get around my son’s distaste for steak, we call that “Roast Beast,” and usually serve it for Christmas dinner.

Elsewhere on the beef front, Zoe Decker laid out an efficient plan of attack for Thanksgiving dinner:

“Slow cooker beef bourguignon with garlic mashed potatoes,” Decker said. “Assemble in the morning, have a great day out and about and come home to a decadent dinner all ready to go.”

Ham was also a popular suggestion, as was a trip to Stemple Creek Ranch to peruse a selection of prime rib, leg of lamb, tenderloin roast and more, according to Lisa Colman Poncia. The pork products at Caggiano Company also got a shoutout from Katie Ashley, who touted the Petaluma-based company’s free shipping on certain orders.

And Naomi Ishana rounded out the pork-related recipes with the suggestion of tropical style pork shoulder with beans, yellow rice and sweet plantains. That certainly sounds like something to be thankful for!

A Sonoma County staple – Dungeness crab – also got a shoutout, with Kimberly Robertson suggesting pairing the locally caught crustacean with macaroni salad.

Finally, a couple of foodies offered vegetarian options. Katherine Wells credited Sonoma Spice Queen with the idea of making cauliflower steaks, and Rachel Newman said her family is loading up on sides and serving stuffed portabellas for the main course.

However you choose to celebrate the holidays with friends and family, good food always makes it better. And it’s hard to go wrong with any of those suggestions. Happy Thanksgiving!