Ask the PAC: Petaluma’s Butter and Egg Days plotting comeback

Butter and Egg Days requires the efforts of hundreds of volunteers and an investment of tens of thousands of dollars. If you’re interested in helping, go to petalumadowntown.com .

The last time Petalumans gathered for the annual Butter and Egg Days celebration, puns were in, the pandemic didn’t exist and then-19-month-old Aurora Roland was fast asleep in her mother’s arms while taking top honors in the Cutest Little Chick in Town contest.

That was nearly two years ago, in April 2019. That’s enough time for little Aurora to be well past her third birthday, gearing up for preschool perhaps.

It’s also enough time for Butter and Egg Days officials to have twice plotted a way forward only to be stymied by the lingering coronavirus pandemic.

Now, amid the strongest caseload surge since the pandemic started in March 2020, the Petaluma Downtown Association is once again eyeing a return to normal, and a belated 39th Annual Butter and Egg Days celebration. Will it stick? That’s the subject of this week’s Ask the PAC.

Question: After two years of pandemic-induced shutdowns, will Petaluma finally be able to celebrate Butter and Egg Days?

Answer: Marie McCusker, executive director for the Petaluma Downtown Association, said they’re moving forward with plans for an April return of Butter and Egg Days, including recycling the planned 2020 theme, which might be more meaningful than ever: “Community, the Heart of Petaluma.”

This year’s celebration is set for April 23. And although it’s an outdoor event, whether it goes forward likely depends on how well we’ve recovered from the current coronavirus surge, which is four times greater than last winter.

This is the second time the Downtown Association has sought to restart the event. The other attempt, a planned fall 2021 return, was called off, although the Antique Faire went forward as planned.

The parade and associated events, including a cow chip throwing contest, cost about $125,000 to put on, and it is reliant on a strong network of volunteers, as well as plenty of donations. The Downtown Association, like many nonprofits, has been hobbled by the pandemic, unable to host revenue-generating events while struggling to help its membership stay afloat. McCusker said the return of Butter and Egg Days would be big for the nonprofit – and the community.

“The events are really important to keep us alive,” she said. “Hopefully getting through the next year, bringing the community back out.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic still very much affecting the world, McCusker said she’s sure there will still be people hesitant to participate in a large, community event like Butter and Egg Days. But she’s also confident, based on turnout at smaller events, that many residents are ready to welcome back communal gatherings.

“When we produce anything, like our street markets, they were packed. We did Santa’s riverboat arrival. It was off the charts,” McCusker said. “I know that there’s a desire for people to get some normality.”