Ask the PAC: Petaluma’s overstated Shollenberger Park

The email took me by surprise.

That’s a mild way of putting it. I was shocked. Perplexed. Embarrassed, even. And yes, surprised to learn that a series of photos the Argus-Courier published in 2021 purporting to show the drought’s impacts on our beloved Shollenberger Park actually showed no such thing.

That wasn’t Shollenberger Park at all.

This must have been a rookie mistake. You see, I became editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier in February 2021. I moved to Sonoma County in July 2019. I’ve never even seen a Butter and Egg Days Parade. Mislabeling a park is well within the realm of possibilities.

But I had to ask: How many Petalumans know that the so-called wetlands at Shollenberger Park aren’t part of Shollenberger Park?

The sources of the email, Jim Carr, the former director of the Petaluma Parks and Recreation Department and John FitzGerald, a former parks commissioner, had a ready answer: not many.

Question: What?

Answer: What we often call Shollenberger Park today consists of 165 acres of riverfront property the city bought in 1970 as a place to dump dredging spoils. At the time, the Petaluma River was getting dredged regularly, and we needed some place to put the silt, mud, rocks and other debris we dredged up. If not for the site, the city would have been forced to send dredging material down river at considerable expense or simply put a stop to dredging activity.

When the dredging site was instituted, Shollenberger Park was located just a hop, skip and a jump away, where the current Petaluma Marina is situated. An agreement with Sonoma County allowed Petaluma to relocate the park, paving the way in the early 1990s for the development of the Petaluma Marina, the Marina Office Park and the Sheraton Hotel.

As for Shollenberger, all four acres of it was situated on a thin strip of land comprising the parking lot, restroom, fishing pier, benches, trees and one east-to-west gravel path. The north-to-south gravel path is actually a maintenance road used as part of the dredging disposal site.

The distinction serves a purpose. Fifteen years ago, bird advocates sought to stop dredging to curb impacts on wildlife habitat. And Fitzgerald and Carr think the issue could crop up again. They said without the dredging site, the river will die, because there’s no way the city could afford to move dredging spoils miles and miles downstream.

FitzGerald and Carr were kind enough to take me and Argus photographer Crissy Pascual on a walking tour of the park – and the “not park” – recently. During the trip, I asked a half dozen walkers, birders and photographers about the rough boundaries of the park. Needless to say, they were all surprised. Shocked. Perplexed, even.