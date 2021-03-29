Ask the PAC: Relief coming for Petaluma homeowners tasked with sidewalk repair

Ask the PAC This weekly feature aims to get to the bottom of Petalumans’ burning questions and provide insight into vexing daily curiosities. If you would like your question featured in Ask the PAC, simply email askpac@arguscourier.com.

Where does the sidewalk end?

In California, that’s a question - and concern - for homeowners who are tasked with upkeep of the concrete walkways on their property.

That brings us to this week’s Ask the PAC, where we’ll dive into all things sidewalks.

Question: I heard that there was a new incentive to homeowners coming for sidewalk repair. Is that true? And is it true that homeowners are fully responsible for sidewalk repair? Can they choose their own contractor? Need a permit?

Answer: A multi-faceted question deserves a multi-faceted answer, but first, the quick answers: “yes, yes, yes and yes.”

Let’s start with the fact that in California, and indeed in Petaluma, the law says property owners are responsible for maintaining their own portion of city sidewalk, Petaluma Public Works Director Jason Beatty said in an email. With more than 350 miles of sidewalks within Petaluma city limits, that’s no small feat for residents forced to battle tree root intrusion, expansive soils and the realities of aging infrastructure.

The Petaluma City Council, in its wisdom, recognized this, and set aside matching funds more than a decade ago to help residents repair their sidewalks.

That infinite wisdom did not extend to the timing of the 2008 ordinance, which was passed at the dawn of the Great Recession. Economic factors would eventually force the city to shutter the program - until now.

“Staff will be proposing to resurrect a pilot program, and will bring it to council for consideration in our (2022) budget,” Beatty said.

Although the city offers a financing program for the work, residents are responsible for the full cost, and it can get expensive.

Online cost estimates show residents could pay somewhere between $1,000-$3,000 to repair a 60-foot stretch of sidewalk in front of their homes.

If homeowners deal with repairs appropriately, city staff probably never take notice - at least not beyond the $568.98 encroachment permit residents are also required to obtain, according to city documents. And yes, property owners may pick their own contractor.

However, if problems are allowed to linger, complaints may generate an investigation, particularly if the sidewalk section in question is considered dangerous, such as tripping hazards.

When city staffers investigate, they provide warning signs or block off dangerous stretches of sidewalk, Beatty said. They also notify the property owner of their obligation to repair the damaged infrastructure.

In cases where residents don’t make the required repairs, the city does the work and seeks reimbursement from property owners for the cost - all in the name of walkability.

“Walkability is one of the beauties of the city of Petaluma for residents and visitors,” Beatty said. “The connectivity of the trails and sidewalks coupled with rail and bus transit to the city’s businesses, neighborhoods and open spaces presents healthy mobility opportunities.”