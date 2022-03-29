Ask the PAC: Reopening of downtown Petaluma bridge

Petaluma officials in mid-December closed the wood bridge over the westside Thompson Creek to vehicle traffic due to major structural issues. Three months into its replacement construction, residents are anticipating the day where they can use it once again.

The bridge, located on 1st and F Streets, was originally used as a railroad bridge and has since been established more as a general traffic thoroughfare for pedestrians, bicyclists and vehicles. But because it was constructed in the early 1900s, officials noticed it’s time for the bridge to undergo infrastructure improvements.

“Replacing the bridge will provide a safer, stronger solution for traffic,” officials said in a post on the city of Petaluma website.

Question: What’s going on with the Thompson Creek bridge and when will it reopen?

Answer: When public works officials announced the bridge’s closure on Dec. 16, 2021, they said the reconstruction project would take roughly eight months to complete, meaning the bridge will not open again until at least August.

Until then, detours will be in place at the intersection of 1st and F Streets, with limited traffic access.

The bridge replacement project also includes the elimination of four parking spaces lining the bridge, but while the original announcement said that getting rid of the parking would accommodate a vehicle turnaround space for local traffic, City Council member Brian Barnacle said that it was largely due to funding.

“The high cost of parking is an untold story,” Barnacle said, adding that having public parking entails depletion of the General Fund for aspects such as permitting and asphalt materials. “Estimates show that surface parking is about $10,000 per space.”

The previous parking spaces are expected to be replaced by sidewalks. Barnacle said that eliminating even just those few spaces will save the city about $200,000 overall, which can in turn be used for other roadway projects.

The bridge replacement follows the city’s Fiscal and Organizational Sustainability plan, an effort that took place between 2019-20 that mapped out the city’s infrastructure needs. While Petaluma’s 11 bridges remain in “good” shape, more than half of the city’s streets are listed to be in poor condition, according to the plan, which estimates a total replacement value of nearly $247 million if all were to be done.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.