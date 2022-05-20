Ask the PAC: Roadwork priorities

In recent years, Petaluma drivers and bicyclists have increasingly grown frustrated as they make bumpy trips through town on roads now rated to be in their poorest shape yet, according to the Pavement Condition Index, with total needed replacement value adding up to more than $286 million.

Concerns over roadways prompted the City Council to make street improvements a top priority over the next two years, making way for an improved infrastructure network.

With that, residents may wonder when the streets in their own neighborhood will get the attention they need, and why some roads are fixed before others.

Question: How are street repair decisions made in Petaluma and how are decisions made on what gets fixed first?

Answer: The process of identifying the streets for pavement projects is often done through the city’s five-year pavement management plan, which summarizes pavement analysis and helps city officials determine priorities for road repair. The plan is updated every year, and examines a number of factors, including proximity to schools, active transportation needs and utilities coordination over water or sewer lines that may also need replacement.

“Improving our streets will take time,” said Christopher Bolt, Petaluma’s director of Public Works and Utilities. “Thanks to Measure U, we are now able to invest an unprecedented amount of money into street preservation and improvement projects.”

Bolt said a factor that plays a primary role is of course funding and costs, which depend on the type of road patchwork. Bolt said pavement preservation, also known as slurry sealing, starts at $4 per square yard, or about $10,000 per city block. Pavement overlay, or grinding/removing pavement and overlaying with new asphalt, is about $135,000 per city block. Full pavement reconstruction, which is used in projects like the Petaluma Boulevard South Complete Streets now underway, and the Sonoma Mountain Parkway reconstruction in 2019, starts at about $63 per square yard which adds up to about $155,000 to $200,000 or more per block.

New streets in good condition are ideally re-sealed every seven years, but due to past funding constraints, the City has not been able to keep up with all the necessary preventative maintenance.

Following the voter-passed Measure U sales tax in 2020, Petaluma is pulling in triple the amount of roadway project funding .

“We are currently on pace to improve approximately one third of our city’s 170-mile street network by 2023,” Bolt said.

Roughly $1.6 million of slurry sealing is slated for summer and fall of this year, which equates to about 14 miles of roadway, with a focus on low-volume residential areas.

A full list of residential areas that have most recently been paved can be found at https://cityofpetaluma.org/paving-schedule-for-4-26-thru-5-2/.

Projects planned for 2023 include $9 million of pavement reconstruction, or total replacement, of roads used at a higher volume. This includes making roadways wider and making way for more pedestrian and bicycle-friendly road models.

