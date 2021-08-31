Ask the PAC: Series of fires in east Petaluma puts neighbors on edge

Ask the PAC This weekly feature aims to get to the bottom of Petalumans’ burning questions and provide insight into vexing daily curiosities. If you would like your question featured in Ask the PAC, simply email askpac@arguscourier.com.

Amid historic drought, at the height of the North Bay fire season, it doesn’t take much of a spark to start a fire. And even small blazes can fray nerves.

That’s what one small but vocal neighborhood in east Petaluma has been battling for years, as neighbors grapple with competing jurisdictions and an abandoned golf course over longstanding fears of fire danger.

A recent series of small fires near Adobe Creek in east Petaluma has once again set neighbors on edge in this former golf course neighborhood near Casa Grande High School.

QUESTION: With recent fires popping up near Casa Grande Avenue in east Petaluma, who is responsible for overgrown vegetation near the creek?

ANSWER: It’s honestly sort of complicated, but we’ll do our best to break it down.

The Adobe Creek neighborhood sits between Casa Grande and Frates roads, and between Ely Boulevard and Old Adobe Road. It also sits at the intersection of a jurisdictional Venn diagram. Roughly one-third of the rectangular area between those four roadways is outside of city limits.

That includes a large, square chunk on the southeast side, as well as a small sliver on the northeast side between Adobe Creek and the Casa Grande Road-Old Adobe Road intersection.

The fires in question started in or around the creek (which is dry now). And the question about upkeep of overgrown or fallen vegetation on that creek sit squarely with Sonoma Water, a separate government entity that provides water to some 600,000 residents in Sonoma and Marin counties.

Separately, the owner of the now-shuttered Adobe Creek Golf Club, Richard Coombs, has his own responsibilities. But Petaluma Fire Marshall Jessica Power in a phone interview Monday praised the vegetation management on the golf course. And though she wouldn’t characterize Sonoma Water’s efforts, Power said city staff had reached out to Sonoma Water within the past week to discuss abatement along the creek.

Lastly, though, Power said this isn’t a major area of concern, even if fire, generally, is.

“Any fire in these conditions is concerning to me,” Power said. “But it’s not something that keeps me up at night in terms of it being overgrown.”