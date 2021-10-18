Ask the PAC: Trick-or-treating amid ongoing pandemic

Ask the PAC To have your question featured in Ask the PAC, email askpac@arguscourier.com.

It’s that time of year again, where people are busting out spooky decorations, displaying the glow of their intricately carved pumpkins and, most importantly, scrambling to find the best candy in town.

Last year, health officials strongly discouraged trick-or-treating and other Halloween festivities, as the coronavirus pandemic saw a surge in cases and deaths. However, since then more than 70% of Sonoma County residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19, helping curb the spread of the disease.

However, even though the future may look bright in the effort to slow the pandemic, children under 12 are not yet approved to receive the vaccine, and remain unprotected from the virus. For that reason, many people may wonder how they should go about celebrations while prioritizing safety.

Question: Is trick-or-treating a safe option this year, as many children still await a COVID-19 vaccine?

Answer: Health officials both around Sonoma County and the nation say yes.

County health officer Dr. Sundari Mase said in a Thursday news release that families should feel confident in taking part in Halloween and Día De los Muertos festivities this year, the announcement coming shortly after top national health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed the same optimism.

However, Mase said people should take precautions, especially for young children who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.

Mase issued a series of recommendations to help families navigate the spooky holiday, emphasizing that events should remain outdoors.

“Indoor activities where people from different households mix — like haunted houses, indoor mazes and Halloween parties where children trade candy after trick-or-treating — are higher risk for everyone,” Mase said.

Petalumans even have the option to attend a “drive-thru” trick-or-treating event in the Sonoma-Marin fairgrounds from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 30.

Mase also said everyone, regardless of vaccination status, should wear a face mask while trick-or-treating and participating in other activities. That includes those who answer their doors to hand out treats.

Mase also said costume masks do not count as a substitute for a protective face covering.

“Avoid wearing a costume mask over a protective cloth mask, which can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe,” she added.

Additionally, those going door-to-door should continue to wash their hands frequently or disinfect with hand sanitizer. That includes doing so between pushing doorbells, opening gates and before devouring sweets.

Of course, Mase called for those who are feeling ill or exposed to COVID-19 to stay home and avoid in-person interaction with others. After celebrations, everyone is also advised to monitor for possible symptoms up to 14 days after the holiday.

“The upcoming holiday season is an opportunity to reflect on why it is so important to get vaccinated,” Mase said. “People who are vaccinated can gather safely with family and friends who have also been vaccinated, knowing they are all protected against severe illness, hospitalization and death due to COVID-19.”