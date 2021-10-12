Ask the PAC: Two new wildfire cameras installed overlooking Petaluma

Whether you take regular hikes around the water towers off of Hayes Lane in western Petaluma or while away the time perusing North Bay wildfire cameras, you may have noticed something new in the past couple of weeks.

Petaluma has its own, dedicated wildfire cameras - two of them, in fact. The two cameras, positioned at the top of the Hayes Lane water towers, give a 360-degree view from the western edge of Sonoma County’s second-largest city. It brings the North Bay total to 86 cameras, and ensures greater coverage in the south county region.

The cameras, which came at no cost to the city of Petaluma, were installed at the end of September, preceding Sonoma County’ most recent red flag warning and giving residents and public safety officials an extra pair of tools for identifying potential wildfire threats.

"It’s a big achievement for improving situational awareness,“ said Petaluma Fire Department Battalion Chief Chad Costa, who worked on the project for the past six months. ”It’s going to be a great addition to Petaluma.“

Question: What else should residents know about the new cameras?

Answer: Let’s start with how to find them. Go to www.alertwildfire.org/northbay. There, the cameras are listed in alphabetical order. Scroll down to “Petaluma 1” and “Petaluma 2,” to find our feeds.

The cameras provide a live view of the area, and they also offer playback options ranging from the past 15 minutes to the past 12 hours. Fair warning: If fire department personnel have moved the cameras around much in the past several hours, the longer playbacks can be a dizzying experience.

While most North Bay wildfire cameras are installed in remote areas, Petaluma’s cameras do take in neighborhoods. Those have been pixilated, however, to ensure privacy for residents and visitors, according to a Petaluma Fire Department news release.

What else should you know?

ALERTWildfire, which manages the wildfire camera system that spans much of the western U.S., is a partnership of the University of Nevada, Reno, the University of California San Diego and the University of Oregon. The program provides state-of-the-art cameras to help firefighters and first responders, according to the release.

The purpose, according to the release, is to discover, locate and confirm fire ignition, quickly scale fire resources, monitor fire behavior, help evacuations and ensure contained fires are monitored properly until they’re fully extinguished.

During the past six fire seasons, the program has provided critical information for more than 1,500 fires, including the 2019 Kincade and 2020 Glass fires in Sonoma County.