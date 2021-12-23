Ask the PAC: What happened to a beloved Penngrove redwood?

The holiday season is upon us, prompting longtime traditions like gift exchanges, festive light displays and tree decorating. But the latter is one that won’t be quite the same for one close-knit North Bay community, after a concerned resident noticed a beloved, young redwood tree had vanished.

Ask the PAC Curious about something in Petaluma? Email askpac@arguscourier.com for a chance to have your question featured in Ask the PAC.

On Dec. 4, Penngrove resident Lyndi Brown said she was on her way to put Christmas decorations on the sapling, which was located along Old Redwood Highway between Phillips Drive and the Penngrove Park and Ride lot.

“I’m heartbroken,” Brown said in an email, adding that where the tree once stood tall is now just a stump about 5-6 inches in height. After discovering the tree’s removal, Brown took to the neighborhood social media app Nextdoor to post her concerns.

In question now is what happened to the tree, and whether it was the subject of vandalism or a routine hazard check.

Question: What happened to a beloved Penngrove redwood and who cut it down?

Answer: When any tree or vegetation is legally removed from a property, there are multiple factors in consideration.

PG&E prunes or removes about one million trees annually to help keep vegetation away from power lines, as a precaution resulting from major wildfires in years past. Before tree removal, crews always get approval from the property owner or responsible party beforehand, said spokesperson Deanna Contreras in a Wednesday morning phone call.

But after looking into the matter, Contreras said PG&E does not appear to have records of the removal under its jurisdiction. But crews will be further assessing the situation.

While there are power lines overhead in the area, the sapling was barely tall enough to reach them. But the tree stood at the edge of the roadway, thus leaving the possibility open that other local crews may have been involved.

The Argus-Courier called around, first turning to Rohnert Park public works officials, who said the matter was out of their authority.

The Sonoma County Department of Transportation and Public Works did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment, but the county public works web site indicated that crews sometimes conduct vegetation sweeps as protocol to clear possible hazards away from roads.That’s mainly to make sure drainage happens properly so that roadways don’t flood.

Less than a year ago on a Sonoma property, the beloved “Arnold the Tree” had been cut down by a suspected vandal, but later replaced in June. Brown suggested the Penngrove tree mystery could have a similar outcome, but it is unknown whether an official investigation has been opened to determine if an unauthorized removal was at hand.

For now, as a clear-cut answer remains at large, the tree deemed “Old Red” will remain a fond memory to residents who enjoyed the piece of nature. As Brown says in an original ode to the tree, “Farewell Old Red, our Penngrove tree / We’ll miss you evermore / I hope you’ll brighten someone’s home / With festive cheer decor.”