Ask the PAC: What Petalumans should know about remaining weeks of fire season

Ask the PAC This weekly feature aims to get to the bottom of Petalumans’ burning questions and provide insight into vexing daily curiosities. If you would like your question featured in Ask the PAC, simply email askpac@arguscourier.com

Petaluma city officials are extending an effort to raise awareness about fire dangers amid Sonoma County’s most high-risk time of year, as the city council on Monday declared Oct. 3-9 “Fire Prevention Week.”

Jessica Power is a Fire Marshal with the Petaluma Fire Department. Power said that, while Fire Prevention Week is this year centering on education about the dangers of home fires, as well as understanding the difference between a smoke alarm and a carbon monoxide alarm, the city is also using it as an opportunity to embrace wildfire prevention and preparation for possible evacuations in future months and years.

“Here in California the other sound we need to know is the hi-lo sound for evacuation in case of an emergency, whether that be wildfire or some other sort of hazard,” Power said.

QUESTION: With a month or more left in this year’s fire season, what else should residents know?

Answer: In years past, as during the 2017 North Bay firestorm and the 2019 Kincade Fire, Petaluma was fortunate enough to act as a place of refuge for evacuees, and has remained rather untouched from major wildfires. Power credits the city’s annual preparation efforts, which she hopes will help continue that trend.

Power said those fire prevention methods include making sure grasses and combustible materials are cut and removed from all vacant lots. The fire department and city officials usually begin such tasks in early spring and continue through July.

“We also work with code enforcement with any residential and commercially developed property to make sure they abide by the same rules,” Power said. “What that does is help keep any fire that may start from growing any larger and spreading faster.”

Power added that the city is also ensuring that new construction in wildland-urban interface fire areas is aligning with the California building code, which requires new buildings to meet fire-resistant standards.

Power said there’s more that can be done at the residential level in order to keep the air cleaner and lower the risk of house fires, especially as residents begin to turn to their fireplaces once again to stay warm amid dropping temperatures.

“Get the chimney cleaned and inspected and make sure there’s no excess soot and debris, or any animals that might have made nests over the summer months,” Power said. “Also check for any cracks or any issues that would cause it to be compromised before you start it up for the first time (this year).”

Throughout the week and the month, the fire department is launching new ways to educate the community on fire prevention and safety, as COVID-19 continues to keep in-person events from taking place.

“In the past we’ve been at all the schools, of course that’s a little different for us now with the pandemic,” Power said, adding that the department will mainly turn to social media and its web site to get the word out.

Most importantly, she said checking smoke alarms monthly and mapping out a family evacuation plan will not only keep residents safe but help make the job of the fire crews a little simpler.

For more information, go to cityofpetaluma.org/departments/fire/.