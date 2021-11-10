Ask the PAC: What recent rains mean for Petaluma’s drought emergency

Ask the PAC This weekly feature aims to get to the bottom of Petalumans’ burning questions and provide insight into vexing daily curiosities. If you would like your question featured in Ask the PAC, simply email askpac@arguscourier.com

After a pair of atmospheric rivers swept through Petaluma and the greater Sonoma County in the past two weeks, it may be easy to think that the current drought is a thing of the past.

The Oct. 24 weather system dropped roughly 6 inches of rain, with the more recent atmospheric river on Monday nighte bringing about a half inch of rain to Petaluma. The storms followed a proclamation by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Oct. 19 that extended the statewide drought emergency to further conserve water resources. But do the recent rainstorms mean officials can once again ease water restrictions and transition back to previous usage habits?

Question: Are we still in the midst of a drought and do we still need to conserve water?

Answer: Following two consecutive years of record low rainfall, California reached “Exceptional Drought,” the worst category on the U.S. drought monitor. That changed to “Extreme Drought” for the North Bay after the October rainstorm. With that, Sonoma County water officials said the area has a “long way to go” in order to exit the drought.

Barry Dugan is a principal programs specialist of community and government affairs at Sonoma Water. He said following October’s storm, Lake Sonoma has reached 120,103 acre feet, or about 50% capacity. Meanwhile, Lake Mendocino is merely 18,313 acre feet, less than a third of its capacity.

“Normally this time of year there would be a lot more water in those reservoirs,” Dugan said. “The rough projection is that we would have to receive 25 inches of rain by the end of the calendar year to really get back to normal.”

To put that in context, the region would typically get about 8 inches of rain in the last six weeks of the year, according to U.S. Climate Data.

Even with this month’s rain, Petaluma residents will still be required to follow Stage 4 water emergency conservation requirements, including prohibitions on new landscaping, hosing off driveways and washing cars at home, among other restrictions.

“Although we received an exceptional amount of rainfall recently, we are still very much in a drought,” Petaluma Public Works Director Christopher Bolt said in an email Tuesday. “Initially, 7-10 inches of rain was needed to saturate the soil enough to start the runoff process to begin replenishing our reservoirs.”

As long as the weather doesn’t stay completely dry for more than a month, future storms should produce runoff into local reservoirs, Bolt said

In the meantime, Bolt said residents should also continue to follow the citywide outdoor watering schedule, refraining from watering aside from Tuesdays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Dugan added that residents should still be conserving water as much as possible, both indoors and outdoors.

“Now is the time to turn off your irrigation,” Dugan said. “It’s not necessary at all this time of the year.”

Even if it’s raining, Dugan said there are still many ways people can conserve water in their own homes, including fixing leaky faucets and toilets, and only washing dishes or clothes when reaching a full load.

Petaluma also offers rebates for upgrading to high-efficiency toilets and clothes washers. In fact, residents can receive up to a $150 for each qualifying high-efficiency toilet they install, and a $75 rebate for customers who purchase and install a new, qualifying high-efficiency clothes washer.

Bolt said that city officials continue to find ways to store more recycled water for use throughout the year, including at the City’s Ellis Creek property and on local farms.