Ask the PAC: What will the future hold for D Street’s fire station?

More than 15 years ago, the City of Petaluma purchased a parcel at 307 Petaluma Blvd. South (formerly known as the Casa Grande Motel) as a potential new location for the fire station, currently known as Fire Station No. 1, on D Street. But to this day, the new station has yet to be used and incorporated in city functions.

Meanwhile, growing traffic along D Street in the downtown area has become more of a concern, as a good portion of the roadway space between the stoplight at Petaluma Boulevard South intersection and the D Street bridge is taken up by a “do not block” zone in front of the station, leaving cars with less space as they await the green light.

Question: What's going on with the fire station location on D Street? Are city officials still planning to move the station to a new location? And until then, how will traffic congestion be mitigated in front of the current station?

Answer: While it’s been a rather lengthy process, city officials are still making plans for a new fire station in Petaluma.

Due to the 2008 recession and financial obstacles, the project did not yet move forward. However, with the community's passage of Measure U sales tax and other bond funds, the city is now in the process of taking a “fresh look” at fire department operations and facilities.

“This will include a site analysis of the preferred location of a new fire station and what the optimal facilities plan should look like for the Fire Department,” said Gina Benedetti-Petnic, Assistant Director of Public Works and Utilities.

The City hopes that a new fire station can then be built using $15 million in 2024 bonds set aside for the project, Benedetti-Petnic added.

City officials are expected to hire a consultant to help in the planning process and analyze the current viability of the Petaluma Boulevard South location as well as possible future uses for the current D Street fire station building upon required seismic retrofitting.

As far as traffic goes, Benedetti-Petnic said there are multiple factors for the recent buildup, including drivers taking alternate routes to avoid Highway 101 construction zones.

“This should improve when the Caltrans highway widening project is completed in 2022,” she said. “But D Street west of the Petaluma River is also affected by the SMART train crossing on the other side of the river at Lakeville Street. The train crossing signal will back traffic up when the train is coming or going from the train station.”

The City recently completed a traffic signal synchronization project along D Street to coordinate the traffic lights at the three intersections from Lakeville Highway to Petaluma Blvd. South, Benedetti-Petnic said. Additionally, the Public Works department is looking into various improvements along this corridor, including a D Street Complete Streets project that is noted in the Capital Improvement Program. The project would rehabilitate the road and improve bicycle and pedestrian safety with new active transportation features.

Along with that, city officials are reviewing a draft of Petaluma’s Local Road Safety Plan that recommends “No Turn On Red” at D Street and Petaluma Boulevard South. Updates to that draft report will be presented at a future City Council meeting, to be determined.

