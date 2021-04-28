Ask the PAC: What’s the plan for the old Kmart building at Plaza North Shopping Center?

Driving around town recently, there seems to be a number of things that catch the eye. A recently-opened business, a neighborhood paving project, perhaps a new parklet or outdoor dining tent that beckons for a leisurely afternoon drink.

But sometimes, it’s the absence of activity that elicits a closer look – corners of the city that seem peculiarly quiet and overlooked.

It was that line of natural curiosity that led one reader to send us this week’s Ask the PAC question.

Question: What is the plan for the old K-Mart building in the Plaza North Shopping Center?

Answer: Put succinctly, there isn’t one – yet.

Described by the reader as an “anchor” of the Plaza North Shopping Center off North McDowell Boulevard, the big-box retail store popular for cheap finds sat in the largest building of the strip mall for several years until closing early last year. Its February 2020 shut-down marked the end of Kmart in Sonoma County, after owner Transformco shuttered 96 Sears and Kmart stores nationwide in the wake of its bankruptcy filing.

The neighboring shopping center, Plaza South, usually attracts scores of shoppers visiting Raley’s, Trader Joe’s, PetCo or a handful of other retail shops and restaurants. Now without a large retailer, the north end of the mall often strikes a more depressing note, while cars a few hundred yards away jockey for parking spots and harried shoppers stream in and out.

But, there may be movement on the horizon.

Planning Manager Heather Hines said the city currently doesn’t have any applications from companies looking to move into the space, but said they have had a recent inquiry from the national home improvement chain Home Depot.

“It is definitely a key site in Petaluma, and we’re going to need tot right project for the community on that site,” Hines said. “But I think it’s important to note that there is no active application we’re reviewing.”

A new home improvement store in the location would sit relatively close to the town’s Friedman’s Home Improvement, just a half-mile down the street. Home Depot’s closest location is currently in Rohnert Park, with two other locations in the county in Windsor and Santa Rosa.

But for now, the building remains vacant, waiting for someone new to move in.

