Ask the PAC: When will mail resume at Leisure Lake?

On a stretch of Stony Point Road near the Petaluma Pumpkin Patch sits Leisure Lake mobile home park. The senior-based community presents a quiet, refreshing atmosphere with a centrally located pond for residents to enjoy on a sunny day. But that ambiance has been shattered this past month, as residents reel from frustration after a number of their mail parcels were vandalized, leaving them without mail delivery for most of the new year.

One resident, Joseph Scigliano, said in an email that, since the parcels at the property were vandalized on the night of Jan. 11, the United States Postal Service has not been able to deliver mail there, forcing residents to travel to the post office themselves to pick it up, which is difficult for many of them due to mobility and transportation issues. The ongoing problem left residents wondering how much longer they will have to keep doing so.

Question: When will the vandalized postal boxes at the Leisure Lake community be fixed and who is responsible?

Answer: In a phone interview Friday, Leisure Lake property manager MiLinnda Dalton said after the three cluster boxes were broken into and the locks stolen, she immediately got to work to resolve the issue.

“I completely understand these residents’ frustrations,” Dalton said, adding that she and another resident who had previous employment ties to the post office made at least eight calls to different customer service numbers with different sectors of the USPS, until finally hearing back from a district manager in San Francisco in late January, about two weeks from the time of the vandalism.

Dalton was told by USPS officials that the park was responsible for purchasing new boxes, which would amount to about $2,000 a piece, and that USPS would install them.

Until the boxes were fully functional, mail deliveries would not be authorized at the site, said USPS strategic communications manager David Rupert in an email.

“We cannot deliver to boxes that are not secure,” Rupert said.

Dalton then purchased the new parcels, which USPS installed as promised. However, a new problem arose.

“Then what it really came down to is we didn’t want these new cluster boxes because they are so small,” Dalton said, adding that many of the residents had medications delivered, and those medicine packages were unable to fit in the new boxes. “So what we did is fixed the doors on the old cluster boxes but now we’re still waiting for the post office to come put the master locks on.”

On Friday, Rupert said that USPS was aware that the parcels had been repaired, but the locks still needed to be installed. He said delivery of the access key would happen Saturday. As of Tuesday, Dalton said in another phone call that USPS sent someone, but that person did not have the right parts to install the lock. So as of now, park residents still do not have access to those boxes.

A follow-up request for comment to USPS officials was not immediately returned.

Dalton said a report was filed with the Petaluma Police Department regarding the vandalism incident. Vandalism of postal boxes could result in a $1,000 fine and up to three years in jail.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.