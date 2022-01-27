Ask the PAC: Who runs the Petaluma Fairgrounds property?

In light of the upcoming expiration of a 50-year lease agreement on the Petaluma fairgrounds, it may be easy to question how the $1-per-year lease came about, who is in charge of paying it and how it may change at the end of next year.

While the city of Petaluma owns the 55-acre piece of land located in the heart of town, it’s the 4th District Agricultural Association that has shaped what the fairgrounds has become. Here’s a look at the group’s history.

Question: What is the 4th District Agricultural Association, and what is its role in running the Sonoma-Marin fairgrounds?

Answer: The 4th District Agricultural Association is composed of a community-based Board of Directors, and is the group that operates the Sonoma-Marin Fair and other year-round events that take place on the fairgrounds property.

Going back to 1859, after the first Petaluma fair was put on at the intersection of Middle Two Rock Road and Bodega Avenue, the group first organized as the San Pablo District Agricultural Society, according to the Friends of the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds website. The society was renamed “The Sonoma and Marin District Agricultural Society” about a decade later.

In 1911 a bond issue was presented to the voters of Petaluma to deed the fairgrounds and buildings to the city of Petaluma, the web site said, which passed and cleared the path for how the fair came to be today. It wasn’t until the 1930s that the 4th District Agricultural Association officially was established, at the same time that the fair found its permanent location in the Kenilworth Park area. The city of Petaluma in 1936 leased the park to the association for a nominal fee of $1 per year for a period of 10 years. That lease was renewed and amended in 1947, when a 25-year option was added, then renewed again in 1972 and 1998.

Under the lease, the 4th District Agricultural Association assumed “absolute control” of the property, allowing it to continue “promoting, preserving and enhancing California’s agricultural heritage” through a wide range of events, said fair CEO Kristie Hubacker. Those events not only include the annual, five-day fair, but also festivities like “Farmers Day” and other cultural celebrations.

“(That’s) also part of the reason that we keep our rent rates really low,” Hubacker said in a phone interview. “We try to be accessible to everyone in the community who wants to host an event from all different walks of life.”

Though the agricultural association leases the fairgrounds property from the city, Hubacker noted the $1 annual cost doesn’t amount to a free ride, the association is tasked with all maintenance responsibilities.

“If you look at someone who’s renting an apartment, you have mold, you have a light issue or whatever it may be - you call your landlord. And then it’s on their dime to come fix it,” Hubacker said. “That’s not our relationship with the city. Everything that goes on here, we maintain it, we put our funds into it.”

We do lease it from the city, we’re tenants of the city. This is city grounds but as tenants we maintain it. We have subcontracts. In terms of the day to day on these grounds, we do everything for it from parking lot all the way back and to the streets on the other side.“

Meanwhile, Hubacker added, the fairgrounds’ most recent economic impact report showed that the property brings in a $12 million annual profit to the city.

“We consider ourselves the heart of Petaluma,” she said.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.