Ask the PAC: Why is the grass greener on the other side?

This weekly feature aims to get to the bottom of Petalumans' burning questions and provide insight into vexing daily curiosities.

While Petalumans continue to cut back their water consumption to meet city goals, it’s only natural to be confused about why some lawns look greener than others.

The grass always tends to be greener on the other side, however, in some cases this may actually be true, as those lawns use reclaimed water, which is not subject to the same restrictions as potable water.

This led one Petaluman to offer this week’s Ask the PAC.

Question: How much reclaimed water does Petaluma generate, how/where is it currently being used, and what plans are there to reduce the city properties need for fresh water landscape irrigation and require gray water systems for landscape watering in new construction?

Gina Benedetti-Petnic, Petaluma’s interim Public Works and Utilities director, said the city produced about 700 million gallons of recycled water in 2020.

For those unaware, reclaimed water is municipal or industrial wastewater that has been purified - using a three-stage purification process - and is being used for a variety of purposes.

The water is produced by running the city’s wastewater through the Ellis Creek treatment facility to purify it before sending it out through the network of “purple pipe” used exclusively for recycled water. This program provides water for pastures, vineyards, construction, parks, schools and businesses around town.

The parks and public landscapes that use potable water are the ones that are turning brown as part of very visible efforts reduce the 50% water usage outdoors during the summer months.

“The city is continuously working to identify water use efficiency projects in parks and public landscapes,” Benedetti-Petnic said. “We are currently installing upgraded, ‘smart’ irrigation controllers at 38 parks that will allow us to water public landscapes more efficiently.”

The city’s Water Conservation Program also partners with the nonprofit Daily Acts to transform large, high-water use turf areas into low water use landscapes. Demonstration gardens, such as the most recent garden installed at the Petaluma Library, reduce city use of potable water in the landscape and serve as a demonstration of the City’s Mulch Madness Program.

If you are considering getting a residential gray water system, this is highly encouraged by the city. The Building Department processes permits for residential gray water use.

Benedetti-Petnic further explained that the city requires a “laundry-to-lawn” gray water valve on new single-family homes so that they can easily install gray water systems.

Water consumption is easy, however, water conservation has been made easier with the city’s several resources and helplines. To learn more about the city’s water conservation programs for residential and commercial customers, including water-efficient device giveaways, rebate programs, and water-wise house calls, go to CityofPetaluma.org/SaveWater.