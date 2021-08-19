Ask the PAC: Why is this Petaluma post office putting in a new lawn during the drought?

Planting a new lawn takes time, and effort, but most importantly it takes a lot of water. As we continue to work toward meeting the city’s goal of reducing water consumption by 25%, residents have been asked to watch every drop of water they use. Many have taken that a step further, watching the water use of those around them as well.

After readers spotted the U.S. Post Office on N. McDowell Boulevard planting a new lawn, many sounded the alarm about the alleged water waste.

Question: How can the U.S. Postal Service justify planting a water-wasting lawn amid a drought?

Answer: As pointed out by readers, the U.S. Postal Service is indeed planting a new lawn and its location on N. McDowell Boulevard. And the landscapers on site confirmed to the Argus-Courier that the new turf is not being fed by recycled water. So, how was this new landscape permitted?

New and renovated landscapes that require plan check, building or grading permits must comply with Petaluma Municipal Code Chapter 15.17.050 landscape water use efficiency standards, said Gina Benedetti-Petic, Petaluma’s interim Public Works and Utilities director.

“Our landscape water use efficiency requirements limit the amount of turf that can be planted and require a water budget for the newly installed landscape,” Benedetti-Petnic said via email. ”But there is no prohibition on installing turf. This project did not trigger a building or grading permit and this sod installation is currently allowed.”

Whether it’s a wise idea is another story.

In an email, Petaluma City Council member Mike Healy called the effort to install new sod “tone deaf.”

Petaluma is currently in Stage 3 of the Water Shortage Contingency Plan, which limits the days and hours of landscape irrigation but does not prohibit installation of turf. If the city were to enter Stage 4, then the post office would not be able to plant the lawn.

“Stage 4 has a moratorium on installation of new landscapes or replanting of existing landscapes that require water,” Benedetti-Petnic said. “But the City has not moved into that stage.”

While the post office did not return several attempts to seek comment, Benedetti-Petnic said that the post office was installing sod and had been in touch with the city about the limited water scheduling requirement. She also indicated that the property had not run afoul of water rationing requirements, despite the installation of sod.

City staff has also been following up with the Postal Service to confirm that they are in compliance with the rules and will place the post office property on a reduced water budget if needed.