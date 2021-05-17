Ask the PAC: Why residents will be asked to compost their food waste

Ask the PAC This weekly feature aims to get to the bottom of Petalumans’ burning questions and provide insight into vexing daily curiosities. If you would like your question featured in Ask the PAC, simply email askpac@arguscourier.com.

This year has apparently stirred enough memories of 2020 that residents are already trying to turn the calendar, asking questions about 2022.

This week’s question is about trash, specifically how Petalumans will be impacted by a state law, meant to curb harmful methane emissions, that will finally take effect Jan. 1, 2022.

The key changes involve a greater reliance on composting in order to keep organic material, such as food waste, out of our landfills in order to reduce the amount of greenhouse gases being expelled into our atmosphere.

Question: What’s going on with the composting craze that’s supposed to happen next year?

Answer: Although restaurants are opening, masks are lowering and, well, traffic is returning, nature is not, in fact, healing – at least not without our help. Signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown in September 2016, SB 1383 represents the state’s effort to cut down its methane emissions, one-fifth of which are generated by organic waste at California’s landfills.

To do so, Brown set targets: cutting organic waste disposal by 50% in 2020 and 75% by 2025. So what does this mean for us?

It means we’ve got to cut into the amount of organic waste – food scraps, yard trimmings, paper and cardboard – that end up in landfills. Eliminating that trash stream alone could cut one-third of our waste.

So how will we do it?

Celia Furber, Waste Zero Manager for Recology, which operates curbside trash service in Petaluma, said residents will be required, starting next year, to compost food scraps at home or place them in their compost carts. Recology shared this information in its Spring Newsletter, but residents still had questions. For example: What about kitty litter and diapers?

Those belong in the garbage bin, Furber said.

Recology will continue to provide (at no cost to businesses and residents) green containers for organics disposal, too.

“The main change for residents and businesses is that all of the food scraps and food soiled paper that they generate will now be required to go in their green bin, and not their garbage bin,” Furber said via email. “Previously it has just been strongly encouraged.”

Businesses, particularly restaurants that generate a significant amount of edible food, will be required to donate leftover food to a pantry or similar organization, rather than disposing of it, according to Recology.

If you’ve got questions, Recology’s Waste Zero team is ready to help with technical assistance, free signage and tools and staff trainings. Just call 800-243-0291.