Assistant Principal Christina Bridges takes helm at Casa Grande

Christina Bridges, who has been assistant principal at Casa Grande High School for the last four years, is stepping up to become principal of the school.

She replaces Dan Ostermann, who is moving to the Petaluma City Schools district office as college career pathway coordinator.

Bridges joined the Petaluma City Schools in 2011 as an English and English language development teacher at Petaluma High School. She spent five years teaching at Novato High School before returning to Petaluma to take the assistant principal position at Casa Grande.

Bridges was born in Fiji and says she brings a passion and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion to her new position.

She will continue to work as an educational consultant for Canal Alliance – a San Rafael-based nonprofit that helps immigrants acclimate to life here – to provide mentorship and training for teachers in trauma-informed practices and classroom management.

The new principal grew up in the Petaluma and Cotati areas and graduated from Cardinal Newman/Ursuline High School in Santa Rosa.

Bridges received he bachelor’s degree in English literature and her single subject teaching credential in English from Sonoma State University. She earned her master’s degree in educational leadership and administrative services from San Francisco State.

She said her top priority is building a positive and safe school culture by creating fun and engaging events to foster relationships, build connections and get to know the unique aspects that make each member of the Casa Grande community a valued individual.