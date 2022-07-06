Assistant principal picked to lead Petaluma High School

The new Petaluma High School principal knows well the school and the community.

Giovanni Napoli officially becomes principal July 1, replacing Justin Mori, who moved to Kenilworth to become principal at the junior high school.

Napoli has been assistant principal at the high school for the last six years. He also has strong ties to the community. His wife, Rachel, is a professor for Sonoma State University’s nursing program and a practicing nurse in the area. Their three daughters — Stella (13), Gianna (9) and Sophie (4) — all attend Petaluma schools.

The new principal called his history with the school “a big advantage. I have built a lot of positive relationships with the community and the school staff. Me and my family are part of the community.”

He did acknowledge that his role has changed now that he has taken on a new role. “One of the first things I need to do is familiarize myself with areas that haven’t been part of my responsibility as assistant principal.”

Another early priority is to make himself accessible to staff and community.

“The biggest challenge will be just the transition,” he said. “There will be a learning curve. The first year is always the most challenging.”

Petaluma City Schools Superintendent Matthew Harris said Napoli was chosen after a six-week statewide search for a new principal. He said the result speaks for itself.

“We looked out there and Govanni is our new principal,” the superintendent noted. “He knows the students, he knows the staff, he knows the community and he is highly dedicated to the success of Petaluma High School. We are really looking forward to a partnership with him.”

Napoli takes over a school with an enrollment of just over 3,300 students in grades nine through 12. Petaluma High was founded in 1873, making it one of the oldest schools in California. It will celebrate its 150th anniversary next year.

The new principal is well aware of the school’s tradition and legacy.

“We have fourth- and fifth-generations of students,” he pointed out “We value our history and legacy, but we also want to embrace those who are new to the school and provide them with the same opportunities.

“We will be doing long-term and short-term planning to provide the quality education our community expects from us,” he added.

Napoli began his career in education as a physical education teacher in Firebaugh, California, where he also coached football and was athletic director. He later taught in the Clovis and Fresno school districts. In 2012 he began working for McLane High School in Fresno as the campus culture director.

He said working with Title 1 schools taught him much about serving students while being a more equitable and inclusive educator.

Napoli grew up in Monterey and graduated from Monterey High School.

His father immigrated from Sicily in the 1970s and was raised in a traditional home where his first spoken language was Sicilian. His grandfather owned fishing boats and his family still fishes in Monterey Bay.

He is the first member of his family to attend college. He attended Monterey Peninsula College and moved to Fresno State where he earned a bachelor’s of science degree in kinesiology and his teaching credential. In 2013 he earned a master’s degree in educational administration and leadership from Fresno State.

He and his family lived in Fresno for 13 years before moving to Sonoma County when he began working for the Petaluma City Schools District.

New leader for McDowell

The Petaluma City Schools District also announced the hiring of Ruth Miller to be new principal of McDowell Elementary School.

Miller has 17 years of experience in education, nine in dual immersion. She has mentored new teachers and student teachers and served as an academic coach. Over the last three years she has worked as a MTSS (Multi-Tiered System of Support Teachers), supporting both teachers and parents by providing a system to give targeted intervention to struggling students.

She earned bachelor’s degree in Spanish and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Pacific Union College.

She spent almost nine years teaching at the Loma Vista Immersion Academy in the Old Adobe School District.

Miller is a long-time Sonoma County resident who enjoys paddle boarding in the Petaluma River and hiking with her husband in Helen Putnam Park.