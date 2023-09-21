Astronaut Nicole Mann, a Sonoma County native, captivates with tales from space

NASA astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann, a Sonoma County native, delivered a command performance Wednesday, enthralling an adoring audience with tales from her recent space travels.

Mann, who grew up in Penngrove, appeared before a crowd of between 800 and 1,000 people at Sonoma State University’s Joan and Sanford I. Weill Hall as part of The Press Democrat’s Women in Conversation Speaker Series.

“I can’t tell you how incredible it is to be back on planet Earth and here in Rohnert Park.” said Mann, who is Wailacki on her mother’s side, an enrolled member of the Round Valley Indian Tribes, and was the first Indigenous woman in space.

The 1995 Rancho Cotate High School graduate commanded NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission. The Crew Dragon spacecraft Endurance splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico March 11 after 157 days at the International Space Station, where Mann and other astronauts conducted hundreds of experiments while orbiting Earth at 17,500 mph.

She was greeted with a thunderous standing ovation as she took the stage Wednesday, and then guided the audience through a NASA-produced video of the SpaceX mission.

As she narrated the events on screen — cultivating yogurt, growing plants, fixing a broken toilet, exercising, and viewing Earth from the space station’s cupola — it was somewhat as if she had stepped from space onto the stage in Rohnert Park.

Later, Mann spoke with moderator and SSU physics and astronomy professor Lynn Cominsky, who also relayed questions from the audience.

In response to a question about her experience of being deployed twice aboard aircraft carriers in support of combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, the 46-year-old Mann — who is a Marine Corps colonel — spoke about war but also about, in contrast, the intrinsically hopeful nature of space exploration.

“It was just such an incredible and such an empowering feeling to be a part of that mission. I think it really has the potential to unite us as humans in the world by exploring space,” she said.

