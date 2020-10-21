At a beloved Petaluma pumpkin patch and corn maze, tradition thrives despite pandemic

Jim Groverman said he doesn’t know if people have ever seemed more grateful for his pumpkin patch than in the fall of 2020.

“People are thanking us for being open,” the fourth-generation Sonoma County farmer said Tuesday, seated on a bale of hay in a precious spot of late morning shade. “Because it gives them something to do.”

To be sure, some aspects of the experience at Groverman’s Petaluma Pumpkin Patch, home of the Amazing Corn Maze, are altered to accommodate needed safety measures during the ongoing pandemic. A few annual activities hosted on the property were scrapped altogether. But with additional sanitizing of shared wheelbarrows and tables, and roving monitors who ensure visitors remain masked and more than 6 feet apart, the frivolity of pumpkin-hunting and maze exploration has been able to continue for its 29th year relatively uninhibited.

“Everyone has been really good about masks,” Groverman said. That’s good for several reasons, not the least of which is that a county inspector has already paid a visit to check on compliance with public health guidelines, he said.

That visit was on a Saturday, according to Groverman, which is always one of the busier days during the week. In a departure from previous years, he cuts off admission when the parking lot fills: people are not allowed to park on the shoulder off Stony Point Road and also crowd in.

Casey O’Connell and Gigi Srisawat, visitors on Tuesday, didn’t have to fight for parking — only about a quarter of the parking lot was occupied.

“It is nice,” O’Connell said about the relative quiet. The couple had a day off work, and decided to pick up some pumpkins to carve. They also grabbed some for decoration, opting for gourds of strange shape and proportion.

Srisawat and O’Connell have visited the Petaluma Pumpkin Patch together for the past eight years, they said, and both had been there before coming with each other. They plan to come back on a weekend to try navigating through the corn maze, a 4-acre plot of land that Groverman designs differently every year.

This year, Groverman said, he made the path through the cornfield extra wide to help with social distancing. Maze-goers usually have access to a map of the space to help them out, but they can also take advantage of two new heightened viewing platforms this year to orient themselves.

In the cases of many events and annual traditions that have had to switch to a virtual format or cancel entirely, the circumstances of 2020 mark a particularly memorable episode in their respective histories. While the pandemic has upended public activities, Groverman said the firestorm of 2017 was an even more disruptive event. His family saw part of their property burn, and “everybody knew somebody who lost their home.”

“Nobody’s buying pumpkins with fire (happening),” he said. The first few weeks since the pumpkin patch opened on Sept. 25 were slow this year, after the Glass fire broke out. “That’s just the way the dice roll.”

Still, not even the high temperatures of recent weekends have done much to slow the numbers of people coming. Jeanne Ormsby and her toddler grandson, Max, took breaks in the shade Tuesday between visiting the farm animals.

“We’re just hanging out, looking at whatever strikes his fancy,” Ormsby said. In previous years, Max might have been able to watch people go down the gunnysack slide, or himself play in a 12- by 24-foot box filled with corn kernels. Groverman eliminated both activities this year, as they were not considered safe during the pandemic.

Ormsby wasn’t concerned. The pair could still pick out pumpkins for Max’s parents and enjoy time among the cornstalks in the miniature maze before heading home to Oakland.

“In his case, he doesn’t know any different,” she said. “He’s not disappointed.”

The Petaluma Pumpkin Patch will be open through Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Admission to the corn maze costs $7 per person during the day and $10 at night. The address is 450 Stony Point Road in Petaluma.

Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay