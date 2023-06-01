“Cinnabar Theater is Closing. September 2022.”

Those words, printed on a large red banner, were clearly intended to catch the attention of passing motorists on the cold December morning in 2021 when Jan Klebe – owner of the iconic red theater and surrounding property – placed the announcement near the property’s arched driveway on Petaluma Boulevard.

“I wanted people to see it,” Klebe recalled recently. “I wanted them to know what was happening here, that this is no longer the theater my husband and I created 50 years ago.”

Behind the scenes at the little red former schoolhouse on the hill, founded in part to bring opera and music to Sonoma County, things have become strained between the fabled theater’s owner and its resident company.

Though the banner has since moved to a less conspicuous spot near Klebe’s living quarters on the north side of the property, and though the date has now been changed to 2024 – the result of a lease extension granted last year – Klebe says she has informed Cinnabar’s leadership that when their current lease expires in September of next year, she will not be renewing it.

This was confirmed in January when, at Cinnabar’s Broadway bash fundraiser, Executive Director Diane Dragone informed attendees that the company would be moving to a new, as-yet-undecided location in the fall of 2024.

According to Klebe, who co-founded the company with her husband Marvin after purchasing the property in 1970, her relationship with Cinnabar’s board of directors has been gradually souring since before COVID-19.

Things only grew more contentious when Dragone, with the support of the board, made the decision to let longtime Artistic Director Elly Lichenstein go in March of 2021.

“That wasn’t the last straw,” said Klebe. “It was the last boulder.”

Since 1999, following the death of Marvin Klebe – who created Cinnabar as a home for live opera, world music and classic and original theater – Jan Klebe has rented the theater facilities to the Cinnabar Arts Corporation, the nonprofit that operates the company’s various theater and youth programs. With Marvin gone, leadership of the organization passed to Lichenstein, a longtime collaborator of his.

In 2016, the board hired Dragone, with Lichenstein still serving as artistic director while continuing as the company’s designated keeper-of-the-flame regarding opera, protecting Cinnabar’s legacy as one of the few producers of live opera in the North Bay.

Lichenstein’s 2021 exit, after having been furloughed in July of 2020, was announced at the time as part of a restructuring and downsizing effort in response to the economic hit the theater was taking one year into the pandemic.

In a March 3, 2021 article in the Argus-Courier, Dragone was quoted as saying, “It’s a way to adjust to the times and everything that is going on. Tough times call for practical, strategic choices in figuring out how you are going to save and to spend money.”

With Lichenstein’s departure, Nathan Cummings was named Cinnabar’s new artistic director, adding the position to his existing duties as education director.

Lichenstein has maintained a small presence at Cinnabar, continuing to guide the company’s summertime opera production since the theater reopened in 2022. This year’s opera, Giacomo Puccini’s “Tosca,” opens a six-performance run on June 9, with Lichenstein directing.

“That’s only because it’s in their lease that they have to do at least one opera per year,” said Klebe, adding, “And they’ve made Elly responsible for raising the money to produce it. They’ve taken opera out of their budget. And the opera is no longer part of the annual subscription season, so it’s clear they’d rather abandon tradition and get rid of opera altogether.

“So, they haven’t lived up to the lease agreement, and they haven’t lived up to the mission statement we’ve followed here for years and years.”

'Exploding’ youth program

It is a fact of such arts organizations that theater companies, especially those that last as long as Cinnabar has, will grow and change, and sometimes those changes disappoint patrons, contributors and the artists themselves.

“Jan was not happy with our programming choices,” Dragone said. “She wanted to it be more aligned with the way things used to be – not so much on drama and education, which is more of the focus now.”

As for the current leadership’s shift away from opera, Dragone says it is a matter of economics, not any judgment of opera’s significance or a lack of awareness of what opera has meant to the company.