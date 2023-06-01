At Cinnabar, the drama is real

The local theater company’s search for a new location started with a disagreement over opera.|
DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
June 1, 2023, 11:23AM
Updated 1 hour ago

“Cinnabar Theater is Closing. September 2022.”

Those words, printed on a large red banner, were clearly intended to catch the attention of passing motorists on the cold December morning in 2021 when Jan Klebe – owner of the iconic red theater and surrounding property – placed the announcement near the property’s arched driveway on Petaluma Boulevard.

“I wanted people to see it,” Klebe recalled recently. “I wanted them to know what was happening here, that this is no longer the theater my husband and I created 50 years ago.”

Behind the scenes at the little red former schoolhouse on the hill, founded in part to bring opera and music to Sonoma County, things have become strained between the fabled theater’s owner and its resident company.

Though the banner has since moved to a less conspicuous spot near Klebe’s living quarters on the north side of the property, and though the date has now been changed to 2024 – the result of a lease extension granted last year – Klebe says she has informed Cinnabar’s leadership that when their current lease expires in September of next year, she will not be renewing it.

This was confirmed in January when, at Cinnabar’s Broadway bash fundraiser, Executive Director Diane Dragone informed attendees that the company would be moving to a new, as-yet-undecided location in the fall of 2024.

According to Klebe, who co-founded the company with her husband Marvin after purchasing the property in 1970, her relationship with Cinnabar’s board of directors has been gradually souring since before COVID-19.

Things only grew more contentious when Dragone, with the support of the board, made the decision to let longtime Artistic Director Elly Lichenstein go in March of 2021.

“That wasn’t the last straw,” said Klebe. “It was the last boulder.”

Since 1999, following the death of Marvin Klebe – who created Cinnabar as a home for live opera, world music and classic and original theater – Jan Klebe has rented the theater facilities to the Cinnabar Arts Corporation, the nonprofit that operates the company’s various theater and youth programs. With Marvin gone, leadership of the organization passed to Lichenstein, a longtime collaborator of his.

In 2016, the board hired Dragone, with Lichenstein still serving as artistic director while continuing as the company’s designated keeper-of-the-flame regarding opera, protecting Cinnabar’s legacy as one of the few producers of live opera in the North Bay.

Lichenstein’s 2021 exit, after having been furloughed in July of 2020, was announced at the time as part of a restructuring and downsizing effort in response to the economic hit the theater was taking one year into the pandemic.

In a March 3, 2021 article in the Argus-Courier, Dragone was quoted as saying, “It’s a way to adjust to the times and everything that is going on. Tough times call for practical, strategic choices in figuring out how you are going to save and to spend money.”

With Lichenstein’s departure, Nathan Cummings was named Cinnabar’s new artistic director, adding the position to his existing duties as education director.

Lichenstein has maintained a small presence at Cinnabar, continuing to guide the company’s summertime opera production since the theater reopened in 2022. This year’s opera, Giacomo Puccini’s “Tosca,” opens a six-performance run on June 9, with Lichenstein directing.

“That’s only because it’s in their lease that they have to do at least one opera per year,” said Klebe, adding, “And they’ve made Elly responsible for raising the money to produce it. They’ve taken opera out of their budget. And the opera is no longer part of the annual subscription season, so it’s clear they’d rather abandon tradition and get rid of opera altogether.

“So, they haven’t lived up to the lease agreement, and they haven’t lived up to the mission statement we’ve followed here for years and years.”

'Exploding’ youth program

It is a fact of such arts organizations that theater companies, especially those that last as long as Cinnabar has, will grow and change, and sometimes those changes disappoint patrons, contributors and the artists themselves.

“Jan was not happy with our programming choices,” Dragone said. “She wanted to it be more aligned with the way things used to be – not so much on drama and education, which is more of the focus now.”

As for the current leadership’s shift away from opera, Dragone says it is a matter of economics, not any judgment of opera’s significance or a lack of awareness of what opera has meant to the company.

“Operas cost the most amount of money to produce and sell the least amount of tickets,” she said.

Dragone also points out that the board of Cinnabar, and the company’s leaders, have come to the conclusion that the little red building no longer meets all their needs.

“Our youth program is exploding,” she said, adding that they turned away many ticket-buyers from recent youth performances of “Mary Poppins,” “Romeo & Juliet” and “Heathers.”

“We would love to be able to do larger shows with bigger audiences and the crumbling infrastructure – plumbing, electrical, etc. – just can’t keep up with the growing demands. While we love the intimacy and history associated with this building, we believe we can find something more suitable to support our growth going forward.”

To meet that growing need, Cinnabar leadership last year established a new offsite facility at the Outlets Mall where youth classes and company rehearsals now take place.

Back at the little red theater, where the 2022-23 season included two small musicals, a North Bay premiere of “Tiger Style!” and one certified hit in Stephen King’s “Misery,” things seem at a glance like business as usual – though there remain signs of post-pandemic changes.

For example, the adjoining studio, which once was used primarily as a classroom and rehearsal space, has now become the box office and concessions area, allowing more space for gathering in the lobby.

Such changes do little to allay Klebe’s belief that Cinnabar is not the place it once was.

“I was sitting at my kitchen table one day, and I was thinking, ‘Why am I so unhappy?’” Klebe recalled. “It was during COVID, but it wasn’t COVID that was making me sad. I realized that even before the pandemic, there was no music here anymore. And now there was no sense of hope that that would change, because Elly was gone.”

On June 6, 2021, Klebe wrote a letter to the board informing them she would not be renewing her agreement with the nonprofit, giving them one year’s notice.

“After reading the articles of corporation CAC, it became clear to me that it is no longer the company with which I made my lease,” Klebe’s letter stated, going on to say, “My option is to find someone who will carry out the mission of the original CAC, someone who will stage two operas, a musical, a cabaret show and some concerts every year.”

Cinnabar Theater’s current mission statement, as posted on its website, says it is “To enrich the cultural fabric of the Bay Area with intimate and thought-provoking theatrical and musical performances.” There is no mention of opera.

“They changed it,” Klebe said. “It was done behind my back. That’s when I understood why the mission that we have had for 45 years was all of a sudden not being fulfilled.”

But Dragone says the change to the mission statement was not a malicious maneuver.

"It was simply a survival mechanism,“ she said. ”The landlord was not a member of the board, so she would not know there was a change. All performing arts organizations go through an evolution process. It is what keeps us alive, strong, and relevant to our community that we serve. We cannot stagnate, we must be fresh.“

In a handwritten attachment to the letter, Klebe reaffirmed her decision not to renew the lease, concluding with the statement, “Marvin often said that when the theater became an institution, he would put a bomb in the basement and blow it up. That time has come.”

Six months later, with no indication that leadership was considering addressing her concerns about the direction of the theater she founded, Klebe hung the banner.

‘Opera is not dead’

Now that the clock is ticking, Dragone and staff are working hard to secure a new location.

“We currently have two spaces that we are in negotiations on,” she said. “We have formed a building committee that meets weekly to review progress.”

The committee’s priorities, she said, are to secure a long-term lease within the Petaluma city limits – something with city utilities, large enough to accommodate audiences of at least 200, and with ample parking, space for building and storing sets, props and costumes, as well as some office space.

“Since nothing has been signed yet,” she adds, “we would love to hear from any members of the community who may be aware of a space that meets these criteria.”

While the search continues, Cinnabar has announced its 2023-24 season, the final slate of shows presented in the theater atop the hill by the CAC. Ironically, the season will begin, on September 8, with Rogers & Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music.”

Per the requirement of the lease, there will be one more opera, currently scheduled for sometime in the early summer of 2024. In a flier recently sent out to Cinnabar’s mailing list, that final opera will be Georges Bizet’s “Carmen.”

Indications are strong that once the current leadership moves on to its new location, opera will no long be a part of its programming. This means that unless a new alliance of theater artists or some existing theater organization comes along with a goal of reclaiming the original vision of Cinnabar Theater, this month’s “Tosca” – and next year’s “Carmen,” assuming Lichenstein can raise the money to produce it – could end up being the last operas staged in the theater that Marvin and Jan Klebe built with operatic dreams half a century ago.

Klebe confirms her hope that someone will come along with a vision to return Cinnabar to something akin to what it was.

“We have been talking with people,” she said. “We have ideas. Opera is not dead. There is still an audience for it. But we’ll see.”

Return to the old days

Ultimately, Klebe would like to see a return to something along the lines of what was happening there 25 or 30 years ago, when Marvin’s Cinnabar Opera Company operated alongside dancer Ann Woodhead’s Mercury Moving Company, Richard Blake’s experimental Quicksilver Theater Company, and other envelope-pushing organizations.

Though Lichenstein, who was a part of that – having worked with Cinnabar from the beginning – says she would like to be part of whatever comes next, she is looking to a younger generation to take the lead, and considers herself all but retired from the business of running theater companies.

“We’d certainly love to see a consortium of some kind here, like we used to have,” said Lichenstein, who allows that there will more than a few challenges.

“We are losing our 501(c)3, of course, because the corporation will be taking that with them. So it makes things a little tricky, and we will need to get another 501(c)3 so the place can still be a nonprofit. And then, of course, even if we gather a consortium of companies and performing artists, somebody will have to run it.”

As to whether opera will be a part of whatever happens next, Lichenstein remains hopeful, but realistic.

“Opera, well, that’s our first choice, obviously,” she said. “The problem with opera is that it’s very expensive, so we will need partners with money. We are under no delusions that any of this is going to be easy, starting over again from scratch. And it may not transpire, but that is our hope. And harder things have happened at that little theater on the hill, and we were there to see it, so you never know.”

Both Lichenstein and Klebe feel that the future of that dream will be up to the community.

“I want to believe that this community wants Cinnabar to revive itself, because I believe that over the years we’ve provided something of great necessity,” Lichenstein said.

“We filled a gap, and we did it very effectively. I think a lot of people will be affected by this change, and I hope they come out of the woodwork to contact us and say, ‘We’re here, we want to help, not just for you and for Jan, but because we need this kind of art space in our community.’”

