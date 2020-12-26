At least 20 test positive for COVID-19 in outbreak at Mendocino County Jail

At least 17 inmates and three corrections employees at the Mendocino County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak detected earlier this week, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

The first sign of the coronavirus’ presence in the jail came Dec. 19, when a corrections deputy reported his positive test to jail administrators. A flurry of tracing and testing efforts have since revealed 20 total infections, marking the most widespread outbreak at the facility to date.

This week’s cases represent the second known infiltration of COVID-19 into the Mendocino County Jail in Ukiah, which had at least one inmate tested positive in August.

And the uptick in jail cases corresponds with an ongoing surge in Mendocino County. As of Thursday, the rolling average of daily new infections in the county hit 28.7 cases, up from six per day in early November, according to state data.

Officials with the Mendocino County Public Health Department have scrambled to secure enough test kits to ensure all inmates and corrections staff can be tested, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Those living in areas of the jail where inmates have been infected are in quarantine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to the release. On-site medical staff will continue to monitor the health of all inmates and aim to complete testing this weekend.

Officials with the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were not able to provide any more information Friday.

Throughout the pandemic, coronavirus outbreaks have continued to pop up at cramped correctional facilities across the state and country. At California state prisons, more 36,500 inmates and staff have tested positive and 114 have died due to COVID-19 complications, according to a coronavirus tracking tool by the Los Angeles Times.

To increase space and prevent the virus from spreading within state prisons, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has expedited the release of thousands of inmates.

Sonoma County, meanwhile, has reduced it’s jail population by about 30% by releasing low-level offenders awaiting trial and other low-risk inmates.

The Sonoma County Jail also grappled with coronavirus in August, with an outbreak affecting three inmates, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. Separately, another inmate tested positive in June.

