At least two injured in crash that closed Lakeville Highway in Petaluma

A head-on crash on Highway 116 in Petaluma Thursday morning left at least two people seriously injured and closed a section of the roadway for more than an hour, according to authorities.

Emergency personnel went to the four-vehicle accident on Highway 116 at South McDowell Boulevard just before 8 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol incident information page.

Both lanes of the highway between South McDowell Boulevard and Browns Lane were closed until around 9:40 a.m., according to the CHP.

Two people were taken to the trauma center at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to Redcom dispatchers.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian