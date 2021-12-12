Atmospheric river continues into Monday, second storm on the horizon

The second wave of an atmospheric river that began Saturday night will bring more showers, and possibly thunderstorms, to Sonoma County on Monday — a bout of rain meteorologists predict will be followed by another, weaker storm later this week.

Though parts of Sonoma County are expected to receive only a few additional inches of rain as the atmospheric river continues to douse the North Bay, the worst of the storm will likely strike parts of the South Bay and California’s Central Coast, the National Weather Service said.

The agency issued a wind advisory for the San Francisco peninsula, as well as the East Bay, South Bay and Santa Cruz County, warning that winds could reach gusts up to 55 mph from 4 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday.

A high wind warning was also in effect for Monterey and San Benito counties, where gusts of 45 to 60 mph were possible most of Monday.

In Sonoma County, the potential clashing of warm and cool air on Monday means there is a slight chance for thunderstorms, though the recent rainfall is enough to quell fears of fire by lightning strike, National Weather Service meteorologist Brayden Murdock said.

“It’s going to be fairly consistent, scattered rain but there will be some chances for instability, which could lead to thunderstorm,” Murdock said.

The atmospheric river is slowing down and beginning to stall over the Bay Area.



Expect it to gradually shift southward and intensify tonight through Monday.



Post frontal showers and isolated thunderstorms are forecast to develop behind the front Monday & Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/IYbspZj24O — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 12, 2021

As of 6 p.m. Sunday, the atmospheric river had dropped 1.83 inches of rain in Santa Rosa, 2.39 inches at Stewart’s Point on the northern edge of the Sonoma Coast, and 3.23 inches in the west county town of Occidental, the highest 24-hour rainfall total for Sonoma County, Murdock said.

The atmospheric river could clear sometime late Monday or Tuesday, Murdock said.

When that happens, the coastal hills and northern end of the Mayacamas range ― areas including St. Helena and The Geysers ― are expected to see the most rainfall, with totals topping about 5 inches, said Brian Garcia, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Areas along Highway 101 will likely see about 2 to 3 inches of rainfall.

Sunday’s rain was a welcome sight for Kitty Ewing, a Kelseyville resident who moved to the North Bay area from Daytona Beach, Florida in March 2020.

Ewing said she was taken aback by the region’s dry conditions after living in Florida, where wet weather is common. The lack of rain has taken a toll on her gardening, she added.

“Hopefully it continues to rain so things stay green,” Ewing said.

Showers could start up again as soon as Wednesday night, though the impending storm is expected to drop less rainfall than the one that preceded it, Murdock said.

Sonoma County’s highest peaks could see as much as 2 inches of precipitation from that system, a byproduct of the current atmospheric river, while areas near the Sonoma Valley might get a half-inch, Murdock said.

“We’re confident that it’s coming,” he said of the coming storm. “Rainfall totals can probably change a bit but not a whole lot. The (atmospheric river) that is currently happening is pulling a lot of moisture from Hawaii.”

The current system will likely deliver less rain than the powerful, record-setting atmospheric river that occurred in October, Garcia added. October’s storm dumped up to a foot of rain in some areas of the county, setting a new 24-hour record in Santa Rosa, where 7.83 inches fell in one day.

Despite Sunday’s somewhat gentle conditions, the Forestville Fire Department did receive a call about an 80- to100-foot fir tree, which had toppled into the second story of a house Sunday afternoon amid the steady rain.

The report came in at 3:46 p.m. and sent firefighters with the agency to a house on the 10,000 block of Woodside Drive, , Forestville Fire Capt. Patrick Mills said.

A resident of the home, who was on the first floor of the house when the tree fell, was unharmed, he added.

The fir knocked out nearby power and phone lines on its way down, Mills said. Firefighters blocked off the area until PG&E de-energized the power lines later that afternoon.

As of Sunday night, 139 customers were still without power in the vicinity of Woodside Drive. Power restoration was expected to happen by 1 a.m. Monday, according to PG&E’s power outage website.

The Forestville Fire Department fielded two other calls about fallen trees, which firefighters cleared from area roadways, Mills said. One of those calls included a small rock slide on Wohler Road, which was shoveled out of the road, he said.

“It’s a big tree and a stormy day out here, so that’s not uncommon,” Mills said, referring to the fir tree on Woodside Drive. “But what is uncommon is if (the tree) hits a house.”

Cold weather will follow both the atmospheric river and the storm that follows it, Murdock said. Wednesday night’s low temperature could dip to 33 degrees. Temperatures in the 20s are possible in Santa Rosa this weekend, he added.

Track the storm using the real-time radar map below:

Staff Writer Matt Pera contributed to this report.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.