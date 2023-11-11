AT&T reporting potential outage of 911 system for some Petaluma residents

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 11, 2023, 8:59AM
Updated 4 minutes ago

Police officials said Saturday morning that a possible outage of the 911 emergency system could impact some Petaluma residents.

Police said in a press advisory that AT&T reported that the outage could “prevent some Petaluma residents from calling 9-1-1.”

Officials said residents unable to call 911, should call the Petaluma Police Dept. Emergency line at 707-762-2727.

