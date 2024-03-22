‘Attempted ax murderer’ from Petaluma arrested in Greenbrae

Police in Marin County arrested a Petaluma man Tuesday who they they call a would-be ax murderer.

Scott Scibilia, 54, was arrested in Greenbrae soon after police received reports at around 10: 30 a.m. of “a man with an ax following another man,” according to a news release by the Central Marin Police Authority.

“While officers responded, several more 911 callers reported that a man had broken into a building with an ax and attacked someone,” the release stated. “Employees from the business bravely pinned the ax-wielding man to the ground until Central Marin police officers arrived and detained him.”

Police also said the unnamed victim suffered “severe facial injuries.” He was taken to a hospital and “was expected to recover.”

Scibilia was arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes: attempted murder, criminal threats, violation of a court order, burglary, and committing a felony while on bail. “A Marin County Judge granted an emergency protective order barring any contact between Scibilia and the victim,” police said, and set Scibilia’s bail at $1 million.

The Central Marin Police Authority serves Larkspur, Corte Madera, and San Anselmo.