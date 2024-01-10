Authorities find body near Petaluma intersection; no ‘obvious signs’ foul play
Police don’t suspect foul play in the death of a person found Wednesday morning in southeast Petaluma, officials said.
The body was located after Petaluma police received a report of someone laying down near Casa Grande Road and Lakeville Highway, Lt. Matthew Parnow said.
Responding paramedics located the person off the roadway and pronounced the person deceased.
Police arrived and placed screens around the body about 8:40 a.m., according to a Press Democrat reporter who was at the scene.
An investigation is ongoing, but officials said they do not believe the person was hit by a vehicle, Parnow said.
Staff Writer Madison Smalstig
