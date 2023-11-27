Authorities identified the woman who was killed last week in a multi-vehicle crash east of Petaluma.

Kathleen Swenson, 77, of Reno, was one of three drivers involved in the collision Tuesday afternoon on Lakeville Highway near Stage Gulch Road.

Southbound driver Maria Sebastian, 57, of Santa Rosa, veered into the opposite lane in her Chevrolet Colorado and crashed into a Toyota Tundra, police said, which then turned and collided with a Kia Sorento traveling behind the Chevrolet.

The Kia flipped and injured the driver. Swensen, a passenger, died.

She was identified Monday by the Sonoma County Coroner Unit.

The driver had major injuries and was airlifted to John Muir Health Walnut Creek Medical Center.

The Toyota’s driver was taken to Petaluma Valley Hospital with moderate injuries.

California Highway Patrol-Santa Rosa Officer David deRutte said Monday the department has not received updates on the two people hospitalized.

CHP officers on scene determined Sebastian was driving under the influence. She was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County jail in Santa Rosa on suspicion of two felony charges of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter.

Sebastian was scheduled to appear Monday morning in Sonoma County Superior Court.

