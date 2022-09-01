Authorities identify Petaluma woman whose daughter lived with her dead body for over a year

The woman whose body was found last week inside her Petaluma home, where investigators believe it had been decomposing for over a year while her daughter continued to live there, has been identified as Birgit Almgren, 80, authorities said Thursday.

Almgren was identified after an autopsy by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Unit. The cause of death won’t be released for “a few weeks,” pending the completion of a report from a pathologist, a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

Petaluma police discovered Almgren’s body on a couch in her living room after they were called to her home in the 200 block of Windsor Drive for a wellness check the morning of Aug. 23.

A neighbor had requested the check because of concern about Almgren’s daughter, who hadn’t been seen in weeks. There were about two dozen packages piled up next to the front door.

The neighbor believed Almgren no longer lived at the home because she hadn’t been seen in over a year, police said.

Police officers forced their way inside when nobody answered. They pushed through boxes, trash and other clutter that was piled up “floor to ceiling” before they found the body, said Lt. Jeremy Walsh.

Moments later, they heard Almgren’s daughter calling out from a bedroom.

The daughter told police her mother died of natural causes in April 2021.

Paramedics were called to evaluate the daughter because she was in distress, Walsh said.

She “appeared to be in good health, was able to communicate clearly with officers and was able to explain how she had been caring for herself,” Walsh said.

But paramedics took her to a hospital because of “a pre-existing medical condition which was triggered by the gravity of the situation and police contact,” Walsh said. He declined to elaborate on the condition.

Investigators believe the daughter hadn’t left the house in about two and a half years, except to retrieve packages. Food and other essentials were delivered to the home daily, according to Walsh.

Police this week continued to investigate why Almgren’s death was never reported “and if there is any criminal negligence on the adult daughter, as (her mother’s) sole care provider when she was alive, for her actions or inactions which could have contributed to her deterioration and ultimate death,” Walsh said.

“Detectives will also be looking into financial records to see if any benefits entitled to (Almgren) were being collected and inappropriately used,” Walsh said.

