The U.S. Coast Guard, the National Park Service and other agencies conducted an hourslong search Sunday for a missing person off Wildcat Beach along Point Reyes National Seashore following a possible shark attack.

Though information about the incident was limited Sunday evening. A Coast Guard official told The Press Democrat a group of people alerted authorities to a possible shark attack after seeing something happen to a person in the water from their position on the Marin County beach, which is located about 53 miles southwest of Santa Rosa.

Multiple agencies responded to the call, which came in around 10:40 a.m. Sunday, according to National Park Service Public Information Officer Christine Beekman.

As of 5 p.m., searchers still had not found a missing person.

A helicopter from the U.S. Coast Guard’s air station in San Francisco, and several boats were searching at sea off the famed national seashore, Petty Officer Hunter Schnabel with the Coast Guard’s public affairs office, told The Press Democrat.

Officials from the National Park Service and a local fire department were searching Wildcat Beach, a remote stretch of coastline in a federal wilderness area that extends nearly 3 miles, with all-terrain vehicles, Beekman said.

Wildcat Beach is accessible to the public only by hiking a distance of more than 5 miles.

Beekman said it was too early to confirm that there was a shark attack, and she did not know if the person was swimming or standing in the water when the event occurred.

The reporting parties did not see the person again, she said.

