Autistic teen missing, last seen near Baskin-Robbins

Update: Breall has been found safely.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance to find Samuel Breall, 18, who was last seen on Dec. 9 near the Baskin-Robbins in the Golden Eagle Shopping Center on Washington Street.

Breall is described as a “high functioning” autistic man who was out on his first solo outing when he failed to return home. He is a white male with brown hair who is 6-feet and weighs 200 pounds. He left home wearing a black San Francisco Giants hoodie sweatshirt with the word “October” on it, along with grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Petaluma police at 762-2727.