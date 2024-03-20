While a series of public meetings on AT&T’s request has now finished, there will be continued opportunities to weigh in at various stages in the process. Customers can also submit written comments at any point and read comments from others on the CPUC website at apps.cpuc.ca.gov/c/A2303003 .

The backlash from California communities and officials has been swift and steady as state regulators consider whether to release AT&T from its obligation to provide traditional landline service to anyone who requests it. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) held two virtual forums Tuesday to take public feedback ahead of its decision.

The forums followed a number of in-person meetings in February and March held across the state from Indio in Southern California’s Coachella Valley to Ukiah in Mendocino County. The CPUC’s online docket for the telecom giant’s request has amassed more than 5,000 comments, most echoing concerns over potential public safety impacts, particularly in rural and tribal areas where cell and internet service are less dependable.

“In our home in rural Mendocino County, (AT&T) landline phone service is a lifeline,” a Point Arena resident wrote. “It is the only reliable communication service available to many Californians such as ourselves. Cell phone service does not reliably reach here. Internet service does not exist in many areas, and satellite services in the tall forest is impossible. (AT&T) is correct that copper line phones are an obsolete technology, but it is the only one available to many Californians.”

AT&T, which serves as the “Carrier of Last Resort” for the largest portion of the state, has argued that its responsibility to maintain outdated landline technology detracts from efforts to improve cell and internet service, which will ultimately be a better option for all communities. It claims that 20 states have relieved the company of its obligation to some extent.

Many users remain unconvinced, however, and public officials, too, have joined the fray. On Feb. 20, 15 members of the California congressional delegation, including Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale, and U.S. Senate hopeful Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, sent a letter to CPUC President Alice Busching Reynolds.

"When catastrophic earthquakes, destructive fires, cataclysmic landslides, or ravaging floods happen residents are left without the electricity or working cellular towers necessary for cellular phone usage for days and weeks at a time,” they wrote. “These disasters are not figurative or future possibilities. They happen regularly in this area of the country.”

The bipartisan group pointed to the hundreds of thousands who lost power during this winter’s storms and the 2022 earthquake that left people without electricity so long that many were unable to charge cell phones. “The only way to call for emergency services and stay in touch with the outside world was via neighbors that had landlines,” the letter continued. “What will happen if these landlines are removed? How will people call for emergency service in a disaster or in areas with poor cellular reception?”

So far in March, county supervisors in Napa, San Mateo and Santa Clara, among others have unanimously approved letters or resolutions against AT&T’s proposal. Public safety officials like the Nevada County Sheriff have come out in opposition, noting that landlines are the most or only reliable way in some areas for people to receive emergency updates, reach out for help and for first responders to trace addresses when they get calls.

AT&T has emphasized a long runway to any end of landline services with many regulatory requirements to meet beyond initial commission approval. In the meantime, the company has assured it does not plan to leave anyone behind, saying that no customer will go without some kind of service, whether it is cell coverage or internet calling, known as Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), from them or other providers. But it is unclear, as many consumer advocates have warned, exactly what the parameters are for qualifying alternatives in terms of reliability and cost.

At the Feb. 22 Ukiah CPUC meeting on the topic, the mostly skeptical and heated crowd, that filled the Board of Supervisors chambers, overflow space and courtyard, peppered CPUC and AT&T representatives with comments and questions. Attendees seemed to remain unsatisfied with the lack of specificity in the telecom company’s response on issues like defining standards for alternative connection.

Tuesday’s virtual hearings, the last in the series, drew similar levels of engagement. Moderators warned about time available as the number of people in cue to speak started at 90 and then reached and exceeded 200 within several minutes.

Many, especially older residents and those who’ve lived through disasters, emphasized the misgivings that have come up again and again since AT&T started its effort to withdraw as Carrier as Last Resort in California.