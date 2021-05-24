Backyard poultry connected to salmonella outbreaks in California, 42 other states

Backyard poultry, including chickens and ducks, have been tied to salmonella outbreaks in California and 42 other states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nine California residents have reported becoming ill with the bacterial disease, but the CDC did not provide the exact locations of the outbreaks.

Nationwide, 163 cases of salmonella have been reported between Feb. 12 and April 25, 2021, according to the CDC. There have been no deaths linked to the outbreaks, although 34 people have been hospitalized.

People who became ill ranged from younger than 1 to 87 years old.

The salmonella outbreaks still are being investigated, but 81 of the 92 people who already have been interviewed by the CDC said they had been in contact with backyard chickens or ducks before they began experiencing symptoms.

The CDC estimates the total number of cases is higher because some people may have recovered without receiving medical care and were not tested for the bacteria.

“You can get sick from touching your backyard poultry or anything in their environment and then touching your mouth or food, and swallowing Salmonella germs,” the CDC said.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps that typically go away in four to seven days, although extreme illness can occur. The agency recommends seeking medical attention if you experience prolonged vomiting, bloody diarrhea, dehydration or other severe symptoms.

To prevent salmonella, the CDC recommends washing your hands after touching poultry or anything in their habitat, keeping supplies outside of your home and keeping children younger than 5 from touching the animals.

“Don’t kiss or snuggle backyard poultry, and don’t eat or drink around them,” the CDC said. “This can spread Salmonella germs to your mouth and make you sick.”

If you are eating eggs from backyard poultry, the CDC also recommends throwing away cracked eggs, collecting them regularly and cleaning them with sandpaper, a brush or a cloth.

“Don’t wash them because colder water can pull germs into the egg,” the CDC said.

For more information, visit cdc.gov/salmonella/backyardpoultry-05-21/index.html.